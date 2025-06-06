



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party parliamentary delegation in Washington, DC, delivered a stern warning to Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism, emphasising that India’s patience should not be taken for granted.





Tharoor’s remarks came during a series of high-level interactions with US officials and professionals, where he outlined the unified Indian response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack and India’s broader position on terrorism.





Tharoor highlighted that the delegation represented a cross-section of Indian political parties, united in their message against terrorism. He explained that following the Pahalgam attack, which was marked by meticulous planning and military-style execution, India felt compelled to respond decisively. The delegation sought—and received—understanding and solidarity from their US counterparts and other stakeholders, reinforcing the global consensus against terrorism.





Emphasising India’s commitment to economic growth and development, Tharoor noted that the country would prefer to focus on lifting its citizens out of poverty and advancing towards its developmental goals. However, he made it clear that India would not tolerate acts of terrorism perpetrated from across its borders.





Tharoor warned Pakistan that any further acts of terror would be met with a strong and direct response, stating, “If Pakistan leaves us alone, we're very happy to leave them alone. But if they allow this to happen again, or they actually instigate it and direct it as this one seemed to have been, they will be hit back. We will hit back very hard... We're not here to blow up the countries or the world or whatever. We're here to just say do not take our patience for granted...”.





Tharoor also addressed the broader geopolitical context, acknowledging China’s significant involvement in Pakistan, pointing out that 81% of Pakistan’s offensive equipment originates from China. He stressed that China’s role could not be ignored in the regional security calculus, but also highlighted that India continues to maintain open channels of communication and robust trade with China, underscoring a pragmatic approach to diplomacy.





Responding to Pakistani claims of being a victim of terrorism, Tharoor invoked former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s warning: “You can’t breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours.”





He argued that Pakistan’s own policies were responsible for the terrorism it now faces, referencing the emergence of groups like the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and urging Pakistan to reflect on its internal policies before seeking international sympathy.





Tharoor made it clear that India’s fight is against terrorism, not the people of Pakistan, and rejected any attempts to communalise or internationalise the issue. He dismissed the need for third-party mediation, stating that India would only engage in dialogue with Pakistan if the latter dismantled its terror infrastructure and ceased its support for terrorist groups. “As long as they use the language of terrorism, we will use the language of force. That doesn’t require a third party,” Tharoor asserted.





The delegation also used the visit to brief US officials on Operation Sindoor, India’s targeted response to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the elimination of over 100 militants linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. The operation, according to Tharoor, was a necessary act to avenge the brutal attack and to send a clear message that India will not allow its citizens to be killed with impunity.





Tharoor’s statements in Washington underscored India’s resolve to confront terrorism, its preference for peaceful development, and its readiness to respond forcefully to any future provocations. The delegation’s unified stance, engagement with US leadership, and clear articulation of India’s position reinforced New Delhi’s commitment to both national security and international cooperation against terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







