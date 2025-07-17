



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India confirmed on July 17, 2025, that approximately 1,563 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States since January 20, 2025, marking the start of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.





The majority of these deportations have taken place via commercial flights, reflecting the operational emphasis placed on utilising existing airline resources for removal processes. The MEA, through spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, outlined that upon receiving lists of deportees from US authorities, Indian officials verify their nationality and facilitate their return in accordance with diplomatic and immigration protocols.





This spike in deportations coincides with the Trump administration’s policies characterised by stringent immigration enforcement and greater scrutiny of visa applicants, including extensive examination of their social media profiles. Such measures have resulted in higher detection and processing of undocumented or otherwise inadmissible Indian nationals.





The MEA emphasised its ongoing advisory to Indian travelers and residents overseas, urging strict adherence to local laws and regulations. This reminder came in the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Indian nationals in the US arrested for alleged criminal offenses, with the ministry underscoring the importance of maintaining India’s image abroad and conforming to the legal standards of host countries.





Parallel to these developments, India and the United States remain engaged in active discussions on a bilateral trade agreement. President Trump publicly indicated that the US is close to finalising a deal aimed at granting American businesses expanded access to the Indian market, echoing recent agreements with other nations such as Indonesia.





He noted that significant tariff reductions and enhanced market entry are expected outcomes, with negotiations reaching an advanced stage and a possible announcement anticipated around August 1, which is projected as a pivotal date for US trade policy.





Indian government officials confirmed the progress of these negotiations, stating that a fifth round of discussions was underway in the US, following directions from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump. The goal remains to finalise an agreement that balances mutual economic interests while navigating the evolving trade and immigration policy landscape between the two nations.





The period since January 2025 has witnessed a marked increase in the deportation of Indian nationals from the US, attributed to stricter immigration controls. Amid this, both countries continue to pursue stronger trade relations, with significant developments likely in the near future—demonstrating the complex interplay between migration issues and bilateral economic ties.





Based On ANI Report







