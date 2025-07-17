



India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the crucial role of faith, dialogue, and diplomacy in addressing global challenges during his meeting with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Holy See, on July 17, 2025. Describing the interaction as a “good conversation,”





Jaishankar highlighted their discussions on the importance of spiritual values and the necessity for open channels of dialogue as means to reconcile conflicts and promote understanding amid rising turbulence in international relations.





The significance of this meeting was accentuated by Jaishankar’s comments against the backdrop of increasing global instability. Just a day earlier, he expressed concern over the proliferation of conflicts, intensification of great power competition, and growing use of coercive tactics among nations.





He urged the worldwide community to collaborate in efforts to stabilize the global order, emphasizing the pressing need to de-risk international frameworks and tackle enduring threats to cooperative global interests. Jaishankar remarked on the surge in economic instability and described the contemporary era as one of “considerable disorder,” reiterating India’s commitment to constructive engagement for collective peace and stability.





This diplomatic outreach coincided with Jaishankar’s participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Tianjin, China.





There, he echoed his appeal for de-risking and stabilization to other foreign ministers, including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Wang outlined his vision for the organization’s future, calling for member states to strengthen the SCO’s resilience in a world marked by “accelerating century-old changes,” multifaceted turbulence, deepening multipolarity, and rising protectionism and regional conflicts.





Wang’s remarks paralleled Jaishankar’s, calling for a consensus among SCO members to address contemporary global challenges with historical responsibility and forward-looking strategies.





Collectively, these engagements reflect India’s diplomatic posture—advocating faith, dialogue, and multilateralism as tools to manage and resolve the complexities of today’s international system.





The convergence of Jaishankar’s discussions with the Vatican’s top diplomatic representative and with leaders of the SCO underpins a commitment to principled, inclusive diplomacy amidst an increasingly fragmented world order.





Based On ANI Report







