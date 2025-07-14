



The Hellenic Navy frigate Psara, a MEKO 200 class vessel from Greece, made its maiden port call in Mumbai from July 11 to 13, 2025, under the command of Commander Iosif Bazinas.





This visit represents a significant step in the ongoing enhancement of maritime ties between the Indian and Greek navies, following recent joint exercises in the Arabian Sea with India’s INS Tarkash and a prior meeting in Djibouti at the end of June.





During Psara’s stay in Mumbai, the crew participated in a series of formal and cultural exchanges designed to deepen Navy-to-Navy relations. On the first day, Commander Bazinas paid an official visit to Rear Admiral Vidyadhar Harke, Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Western Naval Command. Their discussions centred on expanding cooperation and shared maritime interests between Greece and India, reflecting both nations’ commitment to collaborative security and operational synergy in the region.





The port call featured a range of harbour activities, including cross-deck visits and social engagements, which allowed sailors from both navies to interact in both professional and informal settings. These interactions aimed to foster mutual understanding, strengthen operational interoperability, and promote cultural appreciation, further solidifying the foundation for multi-domain cooperation between the two countries.





The visit of Psara to Mumbai underscores the growing importance of Indo-Greek maritime collaboration and highlights both navies’ shared objective of advancing common interests in the Indian Ocean and beyond.





