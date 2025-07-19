



The Indian Navy has issued a Request for Information (RFI) for a 360° Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system specifically designed to boost the gun capabilities of its warships by providing a unified system capable of supporting all calibres of naval guns.





This signals a significant technological leap, aiming to enhance the Navy's firepower, survivability, and versatility in maritime operations.





AESA radars represent the latest generation of radar technology, characterised by electronically steered beams made possible through numerous solid-state transmit/receive modules. Unlike traditional mechanically rotating radars, AESA systems provide instantaneous beam steering and 360° azimuth coverage, enabling precise and rapid tracking of multiple fast-moving airborne and surface targets.





The absence of moving parts also increases reliability and resilience to hostile electronic countermeasures. By implementing such radar-based gun control systems (GCS), naval vessels will be able to acquire, track, and engage aerial threats, including anti-ship missiles, aircraft, and even surface targets, with greater speed and accuracy.





The RFI stipulates that the AESA-GCS Radar must operate over defined sectors, either relative to the ship’s heading or by true bearings, offering flexibility for different operational scenarios. The radar will integrate with the combat management suite and support fire control for multiple guns of varying calibres—fracturing the limitation of legacy systems that are often ‘tuned’ to specific weapon types.





This unified approach will allow seamless command and control over the ship’s entire suite of gun armament, ranging from close-in weapon systems (CIWS) to medium and large calibre naval artillery, thereby maximising lethality and optimising crew workload.





Presently, Indian warships like the Visakhapatnam-class destroyers already field advanced radars such as the EL/M-2248 MF-STAR, which provides 360° coverage for both aerial and surface threats, but the drive for a unified, AESA-based gun control radar underscores the Navy’s commitment to further indigenise and modernise its defensive and offensive systems.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and public-private partnerships are being leveraged to develop and field such cutting-edge technology, which will ultimately strengthen the Navy’s operational flexibility, response speed, and resilience against electronic warfare.





The 360° AESA radar initiative will unify and elevate the gun-firing capabilities of Indian Navy warships, integrating advanced fire control across all calibres, thus significantly enhancing maritime situational awareness, engagement speed, and combat effectiveness against current and emerging threats.





