Enemy's radar and infrared signals both won't be able to detect it, can attack within seconds





In an important milestone for India’s defence technology landscape, two Hyderabad-based start-ups, Veera Dynamics and Binford Research Labs, have partnered to develop the country’s first indigenous stealth drone, marking a leap forward in unmanned aerial system capabilities.





Veera Dynamics has pioneered a next-generation stealth material named Project RAMA (Radar Absorption & Multispectral Adaptive) designed to drastically minimise visibility across both radar and infrared spectrums.





Leveraging nanotechnology, RAMA acts as a platform-agnostic coating—either sprayed or wrapped—that blends two sophisticated carbon materials to absorb radar waves and dissipate heat efficiently.





This enables rapid thermal equilibrium, achieving up to 97% reduction in infrared signatures and over 90% reduction in radar signatures, effectively compressing the adversary’s detect-to-engage window and enabling near-invisible operations in high-threat environments.





Binford Research Labs, a three-time winner of the Ministry of Defence’s IDEX awards, has a proven track record of supplying autonomous drones already used in active operations by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Their platforms are engineered for autonomous missions in RF- and GPS-denied environments, providing a crucial operational advantage where electronic warfare and jamming are prevalent.





The collaboration centres on integrating Project RAMA into Binford’s advanced drones. This fusion delivers dual-stealth drones with multispectral signature suppression and AI-driven autonomy, optimized for covert, high-stakes missions such as frontline reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and precision strikes in contested zones.





These drones are described as “attritable” and “mass-deployable,” meaning they can be deployed in large numbers, lost if necessary, without severe strategic impact—directly addressing India’s need for scalable unmanned capabilities in high-threat theatres.





According to statements from both company founders, this joint venture is not just a technical showcase but a strategic initiative for “platform-wide invisibility” and rapid deployment.





Project RAMA’s adaptability allows it to be applied not just to drones, but also to naval vessels and manned aircraft, future-proofing a wide array of defence assets. The stealth drones have reportedly completed initial field trials with Indian armed forces units and are set for scaled production to meet expanding operational demands.





This initiative, backed by the Ministry of Defence’s iDEX program and supported by IIT-Hyderabad, exemplifies the Atmanirbhar Bharat (“Self-Reliant India”) vision—bringing world-class defence R&D out of the labs and into field-ready military platforms for operational surprise and survivability.





The partnership between Veera Dynamics and Binford Research Labs signals a new era where Indian start-ups drive sophisticated, export-ready defence technology, strengthening India’s strategic posture and sovereignty in high-tech warfare.





Agencies







