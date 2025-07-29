



Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed in Parliament that all three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir were involved in the deadly terror attack that took place in Pahalgam on April 22.





Speaking during the Lok Sabha debate on Operation Sindoor, Mr. Shah identified the terrorists as Suleiman, Afghan, and Gibran. Suleiman was a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, with security agencies possessing concrete evidence of his involvement in the Pahalgam attack that resulted in the deaths of 26 innocent civilians.





Afghan and Gibran were also classified as "A-listed" terrorists, indicating their high importance on security agencies’ radar. Mr. Shah highlighted that these terrorists were directly responsible for the massacre in Baisaran Valley and their killing marked a significant success for the joint forces of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir police.





He congratulated the security personnel for their coordinated efforts in carrying out Operation Mahadev, which culminated in neutralizing these dangerous militants.





This operation is viewed as an important step towards restoring peace and security in the region by targeting key militant operatives responsible for large-scale attacks on civilians.





Based On A NDTV Report





