



Following the landmark achievement of successfully testing UAV-launched precision guided missiles (ULPGM-V3) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, the state government has rapidly advanced a comprehensive strategy to position itself as a leading hub for defence and aerospace manufacturing in India.





The trial, lauded by both state and national leaders, signalled a significant boost in indigenous defence capabilities and underlined Andhra Pradesh’s potential as a technological innovator in this domain.





In the immediate aftermath of this pivotal test, a delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs, led by Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to present Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s extensive proposal. This plan, aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a strategic defence production hub, included recommendations for setting up four major defence and aerospace manufacturing hubs across the state.





In detail, the government has earmarked nearly 6,000 acres at Jaggaiahpet and Donakonda for missile and ammunition clusters, 4,000 acres in Orvakal (Kurnool district) for facilities focused on drones, robotics, and advanced components, and approximately 10,000 acres in the Lepakshi-Madakasira region to establish an aircraft and defence electronics city. Additionally, about 3,000 acres in the Visakhapatnam-Anakapalli corridor are being proposed for the deployment of naval equipment and weapons testing.





The proposal also emphasises the state’s readiness to host a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) industry-academia centre of excellence at IIT-Tirupati and calls for the Ministry of Defence to create a common ammunition storage facility. Other key projects presented for central support include the 2,400 crore rupee BEL strategic complex at Palasamudram and the revival of the UADNL’s 60,000-tonne aluminium alloy plant in Nellore.





The government has further shown willingness to provide necessary land and infrastructure for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) expansion project at Lepakshi.





Chief Minister Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and conducive policy environment as critical assets. The state is leveraging these strengths to foster investments in advanced defence technologies and to promote regional specialization through dedicated thematic clusters.





The overarching vision, strongly linked to the national Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, aligns Andhra Pradesh with the goal of making India self-sufficient in critical defence production and innovation.





The strategic direction taken by Andhra Pradesh, strongly supported by recent technological achievements such as the UAV missile trial, underscores the state’s intention to be at the forefront of defence manufacturing and to attract significant investment and collaboration from central defence agencies, public sector units, and private industry partners.





This multi-pronged approach not only boosts the state’s economic landscape but also plays a pivotal role in strengthening India’s overall defence ecosystem.





