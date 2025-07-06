



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Buenos Aires marked a significant milestone in India-Argentina relations, being the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in 57 years and coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.





During his meeting with President Javier Milei, the leaders held extensive discussions aimed at deepening collaboration across several strategic sectors, notably defence, agriculture, and trade.





Defence Cooperation





Both leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in the defence sector. They recognised the potential to leverage each country’s experiences and capabilities to increase collaboration, thereby contributing to their mutual strategic interests. This includes not only traditional defence ties but also the prospect of joint ventures and technology sharing, reflecting a shared commitment to regional and global security.





Agriculture And Technology





The significance of agriculture to both economies was acknowledged, with Modi and Milei directing their teams to convene the Joint Working Group on Agriculture at the earliest opportunity to identify new avenues for cooperation. Prime Minister Modi highlighted India’s “Drone Didi” initiative, which empowers rural women to use drones for administering fertilisers and conducting land surveys, thereby boosting agricultural productivity.





He also shared India’s innovative use of drones for emergency medical deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic and for transporting produce to remote areas. Additionally, Modi described how India’s NavIC satellite system is used to assist fishermen in locating fish schools, underscoring the potential for technology transfer and joint innovation in Agri-tech.





Trade And Economic Engagement





The leaders reviewed the trajectory of bilateral trade and agreed on the need to diversify the trade basket to unlock the full potential of commercial engagement. Modi specifically sought Argentina’s support in expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, which would facilitate deeper economic integration between India and the MERCOSUR bloc (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay). Both sides also discussed expanding access for agricultural products in each other’s markets and agreed to expedite the work of the Joint Working Group on Agriculture to this end.





Broader Strategic Partnership





Beyond the core areas of defence, agriculture, and trade, the talks covered cooperation in critical minerals, energy (including oil, gas, and renewables), nuclear energy, science and technology, digital public infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, space, and people-to-people ties. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism and agreed to continue working closely to amplify the voice of the Global South on the world stage.





Next Steps





Prime Minister Modi concluded his visit by inviting President Milei to India, signalling a commitment to sustained high-level engagement. Modi’s onward travel to Brazil for the BRICS Summit and a state visit further underscores India’s active diplomatic outreach in Latin America and its pursuit of broader strategic partnerships.





This visit is widely seen as a turning point, setting the stage for a more robust and diversified India-Argentina relationship, with new momentum in defence, agriculture, and trade cooperation, and a shared vision for global and regional development.





Based On ANI Report







