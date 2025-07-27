



The Indian Army recently conducted an advanced military exercise named ‘Exercise Drone Prahaar’ near the Myanmar border, specifically in the forward areas under the Dimapur-based Spear Corps (III Corps).





This drill took place just days after multiple drone strikes destroyed bases of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) in Myanmar, although the Indian Army officially denied any involvement in those strikes.





The primary objective of Exercise Drone Prahaar was to validate and showcase the integration of drone technology into tactical operations involving infantry and supporting arms.





The exercise was executed under realistic operational environments, emphasising the deployment of drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), real-time sensor-to-shooter communication links, and precision targeting across tactical and operational battlefield layers.





This drill aimed to enhance situational awareness and command reach for tactical commanders through layered surveillance and support for dynamic decision-making.





Additionally, the exercise tested critical enablers for the effective integration of drones on the battlefield, such as airspace deconfliction, secure communications, and coordination protocols across multiple arms and services. These elements are crucial to ensure smooth drone operations during coordinated attacks and missions, reflecting the army’s focus on technological readiness and adaptability for future warfare challenges.





Though the exact location of the drill was not disclosed, it was confirmed to be along the forward areas under the Dimapur-based Indian Army formation, indicating proximity to the Myanmar border. This drill follows the destruction of two ULFA(I) bases by multiple drone strikes earlier in July 2025, which killed several insurgent cadres.





The ULFA(I) has claimed the strikes were carried out by the Indian Army using Kamikaze drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, launched from bases along the India-Myanmar border. However, the Indian Army has denied any such operations.





The Drone Prahaar exercise signifies the Indian Army’s ongoing commitment to adopting advanced niche technologies and enhancing drone warfare capabilities. It underscores the transformation of modern combat dynamics where drones play a pivotal role not only in surveillance but also in precise combat engagements, contributing to strategic and tactical superiority on the battlefield.





Exercise Drone Prahaar was a technologically focused military drill showcasing the Indian Army's efforts to integrate drones into combat scenarios effectively, aimed at boosting operational preparedness amid ongoing security challenges near the Myanmar border, especially related to insurgent threats like ULFA(I).





Agencies







