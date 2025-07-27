



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stressed that India’s internal security challenges will continue to be dynamic and complex due to the country's geopolitical neighbourhood.





Speaking at the conclusion of the eighth National Security Strategies Conference (NSSC), Shah highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong political will and clear policy of zero tolerance toward terrorism have been forcefully demonstrated on the global stage, notably through initiatives such as Operation Sindoor.





Shah exhorted state police forces and central security agencies to adopt the guiding principles of “Suraksha, Sajagta and Samanvay” — security, alertness, and coordination — to effectively confront evolving security challenges.





Acknowledging India’s rapid emergence as a major global economy and its ascent to the world’s fourth-largest economy, he underscored that India’s growing stature in new technologies, start-ups, green energy, and innovation will naturally attract complex national security issues in the coming years.





To address these challenges, Shah stressed the urgency of building a robust ecosystem for real-time data sharing among agencies. He called for a “security-first approach” embedded in the daily working methodology of all security organisations, supported by enhanced vigilance and seamless coordination.





The Home Minister advocated for forming homogeneous task forces comprising both central and state agencies for strategic development, implementation, and monitoring of security measures.





Importantly, Shah urged the inclusion of young police officers from every state in brainstorming sessions to devise innovative solutions targeting national security challenges. He stressed the need to familiarise these officers with national databases such as NATGRID, NIDAAN, iMoT, and the CBI’s fugitive database by integrating their use into all training programs, thereby strengthening India’s intelligence and investigative capabilities.





Shah emphasised that the next five to ten years will be critical for India's overall development and security. He applauded progress made in combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE), securing the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir regions, and called for similar focused efforts to implement newly enacted criminal laws and tackle narcotics-related challenges.





The Home Minister highlighted the necessity of a comprehensive approach against drug cartels, including top-down and bottom-up coordination and prioritising the extradition of narcotics offenders, with ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ (drug-free India) as a central agenda for the police in the coming years.





Recognising the police station as the frontline of intelligence gathering, Shah urged police leadership to develop reliable systems for sharing real-time information down to the policing level. He reiterated the fundamental duty of the police to protect citizens’ lives, property, and dignity and called for a competitive spirit among state and central agencies to achieve excellence in managing internal security.





Furthermore, Shah stressed the importance of holistic developmental initiatives in LWE-affected regions, urging coordination between police chiefs and state administrations to ensure effective implementation of more than 300 central and state schemes at the grassroots level. Addressing maritime security, he emphasised protecting smaller seaports along India’s vast maritime borders to counter infiltration and smuggling effectively.





In reviewing counter-terrorism efforts, Shah directed stringent legal action against repeat offenders to uphold law and order. The remarks were made on Kargil Vijay Diwas, where Shah also paid homage to fallen martyrs and saluted the contributions of the armed forces and the Border Security Force during Operation Sindoor.





Amit Shah’s address framed India’s internal security as a continuously evolving challenge demanding proactive, coordinated, and innovative responses supported by technological integration, political resolve, and grassroots development to safeguard national interests.





Based On A PTI Report







