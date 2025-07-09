



The Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous artillery capabilities.





Designed to replace vintage artillery pieces in the Indian Army, ATAGS is a 155mm, 52-calibre howitzer that stands out for its exceptional range, accuracy, and modern features.





One of the most notable aspects of ATAGS is its maximum firing range of 48 km, making it one of the longest-range towed artillery systems globally. This capability allows for deep-strike operations and provides the Indian Army with a substantial tactical advantage.





The system boasts a high rate of fire, capable of 6-8 rounds per minute in sustained operations, and supports advanced firing modes like Multiple Rounds Simultaneous Impact (MRSI). ATAGS can be deployed in as little as 85-90 seconds, ensuring rapid response and flexibility on the battlefield.





The gun system is equipped with an all-electric drive, which enhances reliability, reduces maintenance, and ensures precise gun operations over extended periods. It features automated loading, advanced fire control systems, and sophisticated electronics for precision targeting and shoot-and-scoot capability, enabling the gun to fire and relocate quickly to avoid counter-battery fire. ATAGS is also designed for all-weather and all-terrain deployment, functioning effectively from deserts to high-altitude regions and in extreme temperatures.





A key strength of ATAGS is its indigenous content, with about 75-85% of components made in India; ongoing efforts aim to increase this further. This not only reduces reliance on foreign suppliers but also bolsters the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem. The gun is compatible with existing Indian Army ammunition and is being developed to fire future long-range guided munitions (LRGM), including guided and ramjet-powered shells for enhanced accuracy and extended range.





The Indian Army signed a contract in March 2025 to procure 307 ATAGS units, with deliveries to be completed over five years.





The order is split 60:40 between Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems. Each gun is paired with a high-mobility 6x6 towing vehicle, ensuring rapid and flexible deployment across different terrains. The first regiment of ATAGS is expected to be operational by February 2027.





ATAGS is positioned as one of the world’s best towed artillery systems, combining long range, high accuracy, rapid deployment, and indigenous innovation. Its induction marks a major milestone in the modernization of the Indian Army’s artillery regiments and significantly enhances India’s self-reliance and firepower capabilities.





Based On The Week Report







