



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has escalated its insurgency in Balochistan with two major attacks, underscoring both its operational capability and its evolving strategy against Pakistani state institutions. On July 4, 2025, the BLA claimed responsibility for a coordinated takeover of Mastung city and a deadly ambush on Pakistani military forces in the Amach region.





These actions were described by the group as direct retaliation for what it terms the ongoing occupation and repression of the Baloch nation.





During the Mastung operation, BLA fighters reportedly seized key government installations—including the Tehsil Office and three banks—for nearly two hours. The group stated that they confiscated official documents, disarmed personnel, and engaged with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), which responded with armored vehicles. The BLA claimed the operation was a success, asserting full control of the city during the incursion and successfully withdrawing their fighters afterward.





A significant development from these attacks is the BLA's formal declaration of the CTD as a "Baloch National Enemy Institution." The group accused the CTD of active involvement in what it calls the Baloch genocide and warned that CTD personnel and infrastructure would now be treated as direct military targets.





The BLA issued a stern warning to Baloch individuals serving in the CTD, urging them to resign or face being labelled traitors and collaborators, while also calling for a social boycott of the CTD by the local population.





In the Amach region, BLA fighters executed a remote-controlled IED attack on a Pakistani military convoy, followed by automatic gunfire, reportedly killing at least seven soldiers. Two BLA fighters, Sangat Tahir Shahwani (alias Sarbuland) from Mastung and Sangat Naeem Satakzai (alias Shahid) from Quetta, were killed in the encounter and subsequently honored by the group for their actions.





The BLA stated that both operations concluded with the safe withdrawal of its fighters and reiterated its warning to Baloch members of Pakistan's security forces, urging them to abandon their posts or be considered enemies of the Baloch nation.





These attacks are part of a long-running insurgency in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA seek independence, protesting against what they describe as exploitation of local resources, political marginalization, and widespread human rights abuses by the Pakistani state.





The BLA's recent operations and its new policy towards the CTD mark a notable escalation in both rhetoric and tactics, reflecting the deepening conflict and the group's intent to broaden its campaign against state institutions.





