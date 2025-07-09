



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has recently executed a series of coordinated attacks targeting Pakistani military forces in the Kalat and Turbat regions of Balochistan, resulting in significant casualties. According to the BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, these operations led to the deaths of at least six Pakistani army personnel and injuries to several others.





In Kalat's Makai area near Johan Cross, two remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) attacks were carried out. The first blast targeted bomb disposal unit personnel during a clearance operation, killing one soldier and critically injuring another.





The second explosion at the same site killed two more soldiers and wounded another. Later, in the Morgand area of Kalat, BLA snipers killed a soldier who was collecting rations, followed by a heavy weapons assault on a nearby military post, involving grenade shells and causing further casualties and damage.





Separately, in the Ghana area of Turbat on the night of July 6, BLA fighters ambushed a Pakistani military convoy, firing on two vehicles. Two soldiers were killed, and several others were injured, while some personnel fled the scene.





These attacks are part of a broader insurgency in Balochistan, Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province, which has long experienced unrest due to demands for greater autonomy and control over local resources.





The BLA describes its actions as resistance against the "occupying" Pakistani military presence. Human rights organizations have accused Pakistani security forces of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and other abuses over decades, further fuelling the conflict.





The recent strikes underscore the ongoing volatility in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLA continue to challenge state authority through guerrilla tactics, including IEDs, sniper attacks, and ambushes on military convoys and outposts. This persistent violence reflects deep-rooted political grievances and the complex security challenges facing the region.





Based On ANI Report







