Sheshnag-150 long-range, AI-powered, swarming drone made by NewSpace Research & Tech





On July 4, 2025, Kepler, a pioneering space technology company, announced the signing of a landmark prime contract under the Government of India’s Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. The contract, valued at $4 million, includes substantial government grants and launch services, marking a significant milestone for both Kepler and India’s growing defence space sector.





The funding will empower Kepler to develop a cutting-edge 6-satellite Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) swarm constellation. This constellation is designed to serve the Defence Space Agency (DSA), Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS), and the Ministry of Defence.





The satellites will operate collaboratively, leveraging swarm technology to deliver persistent, distributed, and autonomous intelligence capabilities in space.





This project is a crucial step in strengthening India’s space-based defence infrastructure. The ISR swarm will:





Mimic a beehive in orbit, with satellites autonomously tracking signals, heat signatures, and suspicious movements without requiring ground-based commands.

Provide real-time situational awareness and surveillance, enhancing national security and rapid threat detection.

Enable the Indian defence establishment to maintain a technological edge in space-based reconnaissance and electronic warfare.





Beneficiaries And Stakeholders





The constellation is being developed specifically for:





Defence Space Agency (DSA): The tri-services agency responsible for India’s space warfare and satellite intelligence assets.





Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS): The body that coordinates among the Army, Navy, and Air Force for joint operations.





Ministry of Defence: The central authority overseeing India’s defence modernization and capability development.





Timeline And Future Prospects





The project is scheduled for launch in 2027. The initial $4 million grant will support the demonstration mission, with expectations of larger follow-on orders as the technology proves its value to the defence establishment. Kepler’s successful execution of this contract could position the company as a key player in India’s defence and space sectors, while also contributing to the nation’s goal of self-reliance in critical technologies.





Conclusion





Kepler’s iDEX Prime contract represents a forward leap for India’s defence space capabilities. By harnessing advanced satellite swarm technology, the initiative is set to provide the country with robust, autonomous, and persistent surveillance assets, reinforcing national security and technological sovereignty in a rapidly evolving strategic environment.





Agencies







