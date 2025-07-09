



Deepinder Goyal, co-founder of Zomato, is making a surprise move into the aviation sector with the launch of LAT Aerospace, a start-up co-founded with Surobhi Das. This venture is aimed at transforming regional air travel in India, a segment that remains largely underdeveloped despite the country having over 450 airstrips, of which only about 150 are currently used for commercial flights.





As a result, millions in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities continue to rely on slow and inefficient road and rail networks for long-distance travel.





The core vision behind LAT Aerospace is to create a network of affordable, high-frequency flights connecting underserved regions—essentially, “buses in the sky.” The company plans to use compact “air-stops”—landing and take-off points no bigger than a parking lot—built closer to where people live, rather than relying on large, distant airports.





This approach is designed to eliminate many of the hassles associated with traditional air travel, such as long commutes to airports, chaotic terminals, and time-consuming security lines. Passengers would be able to simply “walk in and fly,” making air travel as convenient as catching a bus.





Goyal’s personal investment in LAT Aerospace is substantial, with reports indicating he has put in around $20 million of the company’s initial $50 million funding round. While Surobhi Das leads as the founder, Goyal serves as a non-executive founder and key backer.





Despite the ambitious vision, the venture faces several challenges, including regulatory clearances, technological capability, and public adoption. The regional aviation market in India is still at a nascent stage, and success will depend on overcoming these hurdles and building a scalable, reliable network.





Industry observers note that LAT Aerospace is not trying to build just another airline, but rather to reimagine regional air mobility by leveraging untapped infrastructure and technology. The startup is also reportedly exploring next-generation aviation technologies, including short take-off and landing (STOL) aircraft and potentially unmanned systems, to further enhance connectivity and efficiency.





Goyal’s move into aviation reflects a broader trend of Indian tech entrepreneurs entering infrastructure-heavy sectors, aiming to solve foundational problems with a tech-first, user-centric approach. If successful, LAT Aerospace could play a pivotal role in unlocking India’s vast regional aviation potential and setting a new standard for affordable, accessible air travel.





