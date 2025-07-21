Chengdu F-7 is a version of the renowned Soviet Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter





A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training jet crashed in Dhaka's Diabari area, striking the premises of Milestone School and College around 1:06 pm local time on Monday, July 21, 2025.





The aircraft, identified as a Chinese-made F-7 BGI trainer, had taken off for a routine training mission but went down shortly after take-off, creating thick plumes of smoke and causing panic among local residents and students present at the school.





The crash occurred when classes were in session, and according to a spokesperson from the school, the jet fell on the school gate and crashed nearby while children were inside the building. Emergency services responded rapidly, with eight units from the Bangladesh Fire Service and support from the Bangladesh Army launching coordinated rescue and firefighting operations to secure the area and help victims.





Local fire officials, including duty officer Lima Khanam, confirmed that at least one person was found dead at the scene. Additionally, four others sustained injuries and were promptly transported for medical care by Air Force personnel. The identity of the deceased has not yet been disclosed, and no official statement has been made regarding the pilots' status or the full extent of injuries among those involved.





The area around Milestone School and College was quickly cordoned off as authorities assessed the impact and continued rescue operations. The cause of the crash is not yet known, and both the Air Force and local authorities are expected to initiate a formal investigation to determine what led to the accident.





This incident is the latest in a series of Air Force training aircraft accidents in Bangladesh in recent years, with a focus now on rescue efforts, medical treatment for the injured, and a pending inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the crash. More details are anticipated as the investigation progresses and authorities release additional information.





Based On ANI Report







