



The Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament has exposed significant internal tensions within the Congress party, especially revolving around the exclusion of prominent MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari from the list of speakers.





Their absence from the debate has not only raised questions about the party's strategy but has also provided the BJP with an opportunity to criticize Congress for side-lining strong, independent voices within its own ranks.





Shashi Tharoor, a seasoned parliamentarian and former diplomat known for his articulate views on foreign policy, notably declined to participate in the debate, stating he was observing a "Maunvrat" (vow of silence) when questioned by the media outside Parliament.





Sources indicated that although the Congress leadership eventually reached out to Tharoor to participate, he refused, reportedly unwilling to compromise his stance or contradict himself for the sake of party messaging. Tharoor's discomfort with the Congress leadership has been an ongoing issue since earlier disagreements following the Pahalgam terror attack, and became more pronounced after his participation in the government’s diplomatic delegations tasked with presenting India’s anti-terror narrative abroad.





Similarly, Manish Tewari, another experienced MP who was also a part of the government’s international outreach after Operation Sindoor, expressed his discontent through a pointed social media post. Quoting a patriotic song from the film “Purab Aur Pachhim,” Tewari shared a news report about why he and Tharoor were “benched” during this critical debate.





When approached by the media, Tewari responded cryptically, “If you don’t understand my silence, you will never understand my words,” underlining his disagreement with the party’s decision without directly confronting it.





Both MPs, having represented India on international platforms, were seen as logical and experienced choices to contribute meaningfully to the Operation Sindoor discussion.





However, Congress reportedly decided not to put them on the speakers’ list amid concerns that their recent participation in the government-led delegations might prevent them from mounting as aggressive a critique of the Modi government as the party deemed necessary.





There were even allegations from some quarters within Congress that these leaders might be too favourable in their views of the government’s operations. Other party stalwarts like Anand Sharma and Salman Khurshid, though part of similar delegations, are currently not MPs, rendering them ineligible for the debate.





This public sidelining triggered criticism not just from within the Congress but also provided fodder for the BJP, with party leaders questioning Congress’s willingness to allow internal dissent and robust debate. BJP’s Baijayant Jay Panda was among those to accuse Congress of muzzling capable voices such as Tharoor, further turning the spotlight on the opposition’s internal divisions. The episode has not only stoked speculation about deepening divisions within Congress but also damaged its attempt to present a united and forceful opposition during a critical national security debate.





The exclusion of Tharoor and Tewari, accompanied by their pointed and dignified responses, underscored factional turbulence within the Congress at a crucial political juncture. Their side-lining, especially given their roles in projecting India’s narrative to the world post-Operation Sindoor, raises questions about the party’s internal decision-making and approach to dissent, and has complicated Congress’s efforts to hold the government accountable in Parliament.





