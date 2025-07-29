



The NISAR satellite represents a landmark collaboration between India and the United States, symbolizing a significant scientific partnership between the two largest democracies.





Science Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh described NISAR as "India's scientific handshake with the world," highlighting the mission's role in elevating India's stature as a global scientific power through advanced Earth observation capabilities, reported Pallava Bagla of NDTV.





This joint NASA-ISRO satellite mission, valued at over $1.5 billion, will be launched on July 30, 2025, from Sriharikota aboard India's GSLV-F16 launch vehicle, marking the first time this rocket is used to place a satellite in a sun-synchronous polar orbit.





The NISAR satellite weighs 2,392 kg and operates in a sun-synchronous orbit, offering repeat imaging of Earth's land and ice surfaces every 12 days. It employs a dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) system combining NASA’s L-band SAR and ISRO’s S-band SAR, mounted on a 12-meter deployable antenna. This allows high-resolution, all-weather, day-and-night imaging using Sweep SAR technology, covering a swath of 242 kilometers.





Functionally, NISAR will provide continuous monitoring of Earth's surface changes and ecosystem disturbances. It will enable the assessment of natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and landslides, tracking even subtle crustal movements. Beyond disaster management, its applications extend to sea ice classification, shoreline monitoring, storm tracking, crop mapping, and soil moisture changes. These capabilities are vital for governments, researchers, and disaster response agencies worldwide.





A key feature of the mission is the open-data policy: all data captured will be freely accessible within one to two days of acquisition, with near real-time availability during emergencies. This democratization of data is expected to empower global scientific research and policy-making, especially benefiting developing countries.





Strategically, the mission embodies Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India as a "Vishwa Bandhu," or global partner committed to collective welfare. It also underscores the maturing Indo-US scientific partnership, reflecting shared democratic values and commitment to global welfare through science. NISAR is not just a satellite launch but a symbol of what collaborative democratic nations can achieve, providing critical global data for environmental monitoring, agriculture, and disaster resilience.





Technologically, the mission showcases ISRO’s growing sophistication, marking a milestone with the use of the GSLV-F16 for a sun-synchronous orbit insertion. NASA contributes its expertise in L-band radar, telecommunication subsystems, and the deployable antenna, while ISRO provides the S-band SAR payload, spacecraft bus, launch vehicle, and operations command.





NISAR is a transformative mission that will significantly advance Earth observation, scientific collaboration, and disaster preparedness, setting a precedent for future joint international space endeavour's. Its decade-long development and large-scale investment demonstrate the critical importance of space technologies in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, natural disasters, and sustainable development.





Based On A NDTV Report







