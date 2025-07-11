



The Bharat Utsav in Moscow is a vibrant, nine-day festival dedicated to celebrating India’s rich heritage, culture, and traditions. Organised jointly by the Moscow Government and the Embassy of India in Russia, the festival runs from July 5 to July 13, 2025, and is staged at Manezhnaya Square, a prominent location near the Kremlin and Red Square.





This event is part of the larger ‘Summer in Moscow’ initiative, which features over 1,000 cultural and educational events across the city.





The festival offers an immersive experience of Indian culture through a wide array of activities and performances:





Live Cultural Performances: Artists from Indian states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Odisha, and Delhi present traditional and contemporary music, folk dances (including Kathak, Singri, Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Sattriya, and Kuchipudi), and Bollywood medleys. Theatrical adaptations like “Cinderella in Indian: A Love Story” add a unique Indian twist to global tales.





Masterclasses And Workshops: Visitors can participate in yoga and pranayama sessions, meditation, and classical dance workshops, guided by experienced instructors. These activities highlight the physical and emotional benefits of Indian traditions.





Interactive Experiences: The festival features the “Discover India” quiz, engaging attendees in learning about Indian geography, traditions, and history. Both adults and children are encouraged to participate.





Art And Handicraft Exhibitions: Manezhnaya Square is transformed into an exotic garden with lush greenery and Indian decorations. An exhibition showcases Indian ceramics, paintings, traditional clothing, wooden carvings, and other handicrafts from across India, reflecting the country’s artistic diversity.





Culinary Delights: A dedicated food zone offers Indian specialties such as samosas, masala chai, mango lassi, and even India’s famed Alphonso and Kesar mangoes, allowing visitors to savour authentic Indian flavours.





Spiritual And Wellness Activities: Raja Yoga meditation sessions provide a window into India’s spiritual heritage, emphasising inner peace and self-realisation.





The festival is not only a cultural showcase but also a platform for strengthening India-Russia ties. It draws significant attention from Muscovites and tourists, with Indian dignitaries and Russian officials participating to promote tourism, cultural exchange, and business collaboration. The event underscores India’s status as a major tourist market for Moscow, ranking as the second-largest source among non-CIS countries.





Through Bharat Utsav, India’s unity in diversity, spiritual wisdom, and artistic excellence are brought to the heart of Russia, fostering deeper understanding and friendship between the two nations. The festival stands as a testament to the enduring appeal and vibrancy of Indian culture on the global stage.





Based On ANI Report







