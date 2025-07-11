



Morocco’s Ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki, has emphasised the rapidly expanding and multifaceted partnership between India and Morocco, stating that “the sky is not even the limit” for their bilateral relations. He highlighted that the two countries are experiencing an unprecedented momentum in cooperation, driven by complementary strengths and shared strategic interests.





Bilateral trade has seen remarkable growth, rising from approximately $1.2 billion in 2015 to $4.2 billion in 2023. The trade basket includes fertilisers, phosphates, electrical equipment, automotive components, steel, and tires.





Moroccan companies have established a strong presence in India, particularly in pharmaceuticals and fertilisers, while Indian investments in Morocco have grown significantly, with over 46 Indian companies now operating directly in the kingdom. Morocco’s strategic location and free trade agreements with the EU, UK, and USA position it as a gateway for Indian exports to Africa, Europe, and the Americas.





Defence cooperation has become a cornerstone of the partnership, with Morocco serving as a strategic hub for Indian defence industries. TATA Advanced Systems, for example, has set up its first manufacturing plant outside India in Morocco, reflecting Morocco’s capability to meet international standards in defence and manufacturing. Both nations engage in joint maritime exercises and are exploring collaboration in defence manufacturing, shipbuilding, and technology sharing. Recent high-level defence delegations and joint working groups underscore the commitment to deepen these ties.





Morocco and India have intensified cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and cyber security. Morocco’s three-pronged approach—social development, intelligence, and education (including the training of Indian imams in Morocco)—serves as a model for combating extremism. Both countries recognise the necessity of international collaboration to address the borderless nature of terrorism, and their cooperation in this area is described as effective and discreet.





The partnership extends to sectors such as automotive, mining, renewable energy, recycling, and maritime infrastructure. Morocco’s industrial zones now host Indian automotive component companies, contributing to Morocco’s emergence as Africa’s leading car exporter. The two countries are also collaborating in renewable energy, particularly through the International Solar Alliance, and are exploring joint initiatives for Africa’s development.





Cultural exchanges and educational cooperation are also flourishing. The e-visa regime has facilitated a surge in Moroccan visitors to India, both for tourism and training. Morocco has honorary consulates in West Bengal, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, and visa outsourcing is improving service delivery.





Ambassador Maliki reaffirmed Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara and acknowledged India’s support for the UN Security Council process on the issue. He also stressed the importance of multilateralism and reinvigorating faith in the United Nations in addressing global challenges.





Looking ahead, both nations are exploring joint ventures in Africa, leveraging Morocco’s position as the continent’s second-largest investor and India’s technological and industrial capabilities. The ambassador expressed optimism for a significant increase in tourism, potential direct flights, and further expansion of strategic cooperation across new frontiers.





India-Morocco relations are evolving into a comprehensive strategic partnership, encompassing trade, defence, counter-terrorism, investment, and cultural exchange, with both countries committed to leveraging their complementary strengths for mutual benefit and broader regional development.





Based On ANI Report







