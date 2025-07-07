



Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission, made a historic call to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey.





During this telephonic conversation, Shukla spoke directly with Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO, focusing on his well-being and the progress of the scientific experiments being conducted as part of the mission.





Dr Narayanan emphasised the importance of meticulously documenting every experiment and activity carried out on the ISS, underscoring that the knowledge and experience gained from these efforts would be instrumental in advancing India's ambitious human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan.





The Gaganyaan initiative aims to establish India's capability to launch crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit, and the insights from the Axiom-4 mission are expected to serve as a valuable learning experience for future missions.





The call was attended by several senior ISRO officials, including Dr Unnikrishnan Nair, Director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre; M Mohan, Director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre; and Padmakumar E S, Director of the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit. These officials engaged with Shukla, discussing various aspects of the mission and the scientific endeavours currently underway on the ISS.





Shubhanshu Shukla provided detailed updates on the progress and challenges of the ongoing experiments, highlighting their scientific objectives and significance.





He expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support from ISRO, particularly acknowledging the guidance and motivation provided by Dr V Narayanan and the entire ISRO team, which he credited as crucial to his safe journey and successful mission execution. ISRO also noted that Dr Narayanan has maintained regular communication with Shukla prior to the mission, ensuring thorough preparation and morale.





Additionally, the Chairman interacted with Prashant Balan Nair, the standby astronaut, to confirm that all protocols and preparations were meticulously managed, further underscoring ISRO’s commitment to mission success and astronaut safety.





This exchange not only highlights the collaborative spirit between Indian astronauts and their home agency but also reflects India’s growing stature in the global space community.





