



The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDS) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) successfully defused 10 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Naxals in the dense forests of Sukma district, Chhattisgarh.





The IEDs, reportedly weighing around 10 kilograms collectively, were strategically planted to inflict harm on security forces patrolling the area. The search party, which included personnel from the E and F companies of the CRPF 74th Battalion, narrowly averted potential casualties thanks to the timely detection and neutralisation efforts of the BDS team. This operation highlights the ongoing threat posed by Naxalites in the region and the vigilance required by security personnel deployed in these high-risk zones.





In a separate incident underscoring the persistent violence in the region, Bijapur district witnessed a brutal attack, wherein two villagers were allegedly murdered by 4-5 unidentified Naxals wielding sharp weapons.





The deceased have been identified as Kawasi Joga, aged 55 and resident of Chutwahi village, and Mangalu Kursam, aged 50 and resident of Bada Tarrem, both under the jurisdiction of Thana Tarrem. Local police are currently verifying the details of the incident, which once again draws attention to the vulnerability of ordinary citizens in Naxal-affected regions of Chhattisgarh.





The cycle of violence did not spare even the youngest members of local communities. On July 20, a 16-year-old boy, Krishna Gota, was grievously injured when a pressure-activated IED, allegedly planted by Naxals, exploded in Kondapadgu village, Bijapur district.





The teenager triggered the device accidentally while grazing cattle in the forested area, leading to severe injuries on his leg and face. He was immediately admitted to the district hospital in Bijapur for urgent medical attention, where he continues to receive treatment.





Condemning the incident, Bijapur police strongly criticised the Maoists for targeting innocent civilians—including children—in their campaign of fear and violence. Officials described the use of IEDs against unsuspecting villagers as a “cowardly act,” emphasising how even children are no longer safe from the threat of Maoist violence.





The police have urgently appealed to residents of the region to remain vigilant, especially when traversing forested areas, and to report any suspicious activity or objects to the nearest police station or security camp without delay. This advisory, combined with active security measures, underlines the concerted efforts by law enforcement agencies to safeguard civilian lives and restore normalcy in these conflict-ridden districts.





Together, these incidents reflect not only the persistent challenges faced by security forces in combating Naxal extremism in Chhattisgarh but also the enduring impact of such violence on local communities. The authorities continue to urge caution and cooperation from the public while intensifying their security operations in the region.





Based On ANI Report







