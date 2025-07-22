



In a significant breakthrough against left-wing extremism, a joint team comprising the Jharkhand Special Task Force and the CRPF’s 60th battalion conducted a major anti-Naxal operation in the dense forests near Chaibasa, West Singhbhum district.





The operation, executed on July 20, 2025, led to the recovery of 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), each weighing approximately 2kg. Along with these IEDs, security personnel also seized local hand grenades, ammonium nitrate powder, wire-connected triggers, pressure cooker bombs, and other explosive materials.





The cache was discovered after the police received actionable intelligence regarding Maoist activity in the region, a known stronghold for insurgents. The IEDs and associated explosives, strategically planted in order to inflict casualties on patrolling security forces and instil fear among civilians, were neutralised and destroyed on the spot using controlled blasts in accordance with standard operating protocols.





Officials highlighted that the rapid, coordinated action by joint security units—which included West Singhbhum Police, Jharkhand Jaguar, and the elite CoBRA battalion—not only prevented a major tragedy but also dealt a severe blow to the Maoists’ ability to disrupt stability in the area.





Local civilian resistance groups played an instrumental role by aiding security personnel in detecting suspicious activity, signifying increased grassroots cooperation to counter extremism. Ongoing area domination and search operations are part of a broader policing strategy aimed at sanitizing Maoist-influenced zones, dismantling insurgent infrastructure, and ensuring long-term safety for residents.





Bokaro: Encounter With CPI (Maoist) Terrorists





Earlier, on July 16, 2025, intensive operations in Bokaro district led to a fierce encounter between security forces and members of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of top Maoist leaders—Sahdev Soren (alias Anuj/Pravesh Soren), a Central Committee Member, and Chanchal (alias Raghunath/Kanha)—an anti-Naxal team comprising Jharkhand Police and the CRPF’s 209 Battalion engaged the ultras in the wilds under Gomiya police station limits.





Upon approaching the suspected hideout, the Maoists opened heavy fire. Security forces, acting in self-defense, retaliated. The exchange resulted in the neutralization of two Maoist cadres: one was identified as Kuar Majhi (alias Sehdev Majhi), a Sub Zonal Commander with a reward of ₹5 lakh on his head. The second, dressed in civilian clothes, remained unidentified at the time of reporting. During the operation, one brave jawan, Praneshwar of the 209 Battalion, was fatally shot.





Following the encounter and after securing the area, the joint team recovered an AK-47 rifle with accompanying magazines, tents, and other basic items used by the Maoist squad. The operation did not conclude immediately; search and combing efforts continued in light of possible remaining insurgent presence.





These actions are indicative of Jharkhand’s heightened offensive against Naxalism in recent months, with state police intensifying coordinated drives across traditionally volatile districts. Official data highlights that between January and July 2025, security forces have neutralized numerous armed cadres, including several high-ranking Maoist commanders. The bolstered collaboration between police, CRPF units, and local civilian groups reflects a comprehensive and sustained approach to eradicating Maoist influence from Jharkhand’s forested heartlands.





These operations not only protected lives but also demonstrated growing resolve among security forces and local populations to restore peace and development in affected regions.





Based On ANI Report







