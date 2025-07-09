



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Windhoek, Namibia, on July 9, 2025, marking his first-ever visit to the country and only the third Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia in history.





The visit comes at the invitation of Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and serves as the final leg of PM Modi’s five-nation tour, which also included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil.





Upon arrival at Hosea Kutako International Airport, PM Modi was greeted with a ceremonial and traditional welcome, including performances by local musicians and dancers. He actively participated in the cultural reception by playing Namibian traditional drums, an act that was warmly received by the hosts and underscored the significance of the occasion.





The Indian diaspora in Namibia also welcomed him enthusiastically, expressing optimism about deepening India-Namibia relations. PM Modi acknowledged their efforts in preserving Indian culture and traditions abroad.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that this visit reaffirms the deep-rooted and multifaceted historical ties between India and Namibia, dating back to India’s early support for Namibian independence and its backing of SWAPO, the liberation movement.





During his stay, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah, focusing on expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, healthcare, digital infrastructure, education, and capacity building. Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed to further bolster collaboration in these areas.





Additionally, PM Modi will pay homage to Namibia’s Founding Father and first President, the late Dr. Sam Nujoma, and is set to address a joint session of the Namibian Parliament, marking a significant diplomatic engagement. In recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral ties, PM Modi will also be conferred with Namibia’s highest civilian award.





This visit follows PM Modi’s participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he held bilateral talks with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and was conferred Brazil’s highest civilian honour,





‘The Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross’. PM Modi’s engagements in Namibia are seen as a testament to India’s commitment to enhancing its partnership with African nations and deepening its diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties with Namibia.





Based On ANI Report







