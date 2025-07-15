



India’s space ambitions took a significant leap forward with the triumphant return of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking the end of his historic 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla’s safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego became a celebrated national achievement, widely hailed by the ISRO leadership and government alike for its impact on India's own human spaceflight aspirations.





ISRO Chief V Narayanan reaffirmed in a recent interview that the Gaganyaan programme, India’s first indigenous human spaceflight initiative, remains steadfastly "on track." Narayanan credited the experience and insights gained from Shukla’s mission as vital contributions to Gaganyaan’s progress.





Exposure to real-time space operations, collaboration with international astronauts, and direct work in space provide invaluable knowledge that enhances training and preparedness for India’s future astronauts (“Gaganyaatris”).





Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Shukla’s return, commending his courage and pioneering spirit. Modi emphasised Shukla’s mission as a milestone for Gaganyaan, reflecting the growing global credentials of India’s space programme. Earlier, on February 27, 2024, the Prime Minister had personally named the first four selected Gaganyaatris: Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Shubhanshu Shukla. Their preparation is seen as pivotal in building technical and operational competence for the Gaganyaan mission.





Narayanan highlighted that Shukla’s flight under the Axiom-4 mission, conducted in partnership with international space entities such as SpaceX, provided vital operational exposure to India’s astronaut corps.





The interactions with global peers and adaptation to living and working on the ISS offer first-hand knowledge applicable to the Gaganyaan programme. This experiential learning extends beyond technical manoeuvres, including collaborative research, health studies, and adaptability in microgravity—areas crucial for future Indian missions.





ISRO continues to invest in astronaut training, robust spacecraft systems, and mission design. The leadership underscored that insights from recent missions are disseminated throughout the Gaganyaan team, actively shaping upcoming mission objectives and training curriculums. The programme’s green light, given by PM Modi on August 15, 2018, remains a testament to the government’s enduring support for technological innovation in the space sector.





India’s recent successes serve as both an inspiration and a foundation—fuelling aspirations for further achievements in space research, international collaboration, and scientific discovery through the Gaganyaan programme. The momentum gathered from these milestones signals the country's readiness for its first indigenous crewed spaceflight, positioning India at the forefront of spacefaring nations.





Based On IT Report







