Work-In-Progress INS Mahendragiri docket at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, in Mumbai





India’s naval expansion is set to receive a major boost with the delivery of INS Mahendragiri, the seventh and most advanced stealth frigate under Project 17A, by February 2026.





Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, Mahendragiri represents a significant stride in India’s goal of indigenous defence production, with about 75% of the ship’s components sourced from Indian firms, including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).





Mahendragiri is named after a mountain peak in Odisha's Eastern Ghats and continues the legacy of both India's shipbuilding prowess and naval traditions. It is the final ship in the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A), which succeeds the earlier Shivalik-class.





The design and construction were led internally by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, utilizing integrated modular construction techniques to speed up production and integration of advanced systems.





Key Features





Stealth Capabilities: Mahendragiri incorporates numerous stealth features, including a hull shape engineered to reduce radar cross-section, radar-absorbent materials, flush-mounted weapon systems, and a minimized number of antennae. An advanced infrared suppression system (IRSS) cools engine exhausts to reduce the vessel’s thermal signature and further diminishes radar and acoustic profiles. The overall design can make the vessel resemble a small fishing boat on radar, enhancing survivability against modern threats.





Armament And Sensors: The frigate is armed with BrahMos supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, Barak medium-range surface-to-air missiles (co-developed with Israel), torpedoes, rocket launchers, AK-630 close-in weapon systems, and a 76mm main gun. Advanced sensors and platform management systems enable multi-mission operations, serving both offensive and defensive naval requirements.





Size And Performance: Each Project 17A frigate measures 149 meters in length with a displacement of approximately 6,670 tonnes and can reach speeds of up to 28 knots. The ships employ a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, combining diesel engines and gas turbines with controllable pitch propellers for enhanced maneuverability. A dedicated facility for helicopters extends operational reach.





The completion and induction of Mahendragiri marks the final step in Project 17A—a ₹45,000-crore initiative that will see four ships built by MDL in Mumbai and three by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata.





The project highlights India's growing expertise and industrial ecosystem in warship design and production, underscoring the self-reliance drive of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and strengthening deterrence, surveillance, and rapid response capability across the Indian Ocean Region.





The Nilgiri-class as a whole represents a generational leap in Indian naval architecture, combining high endurance, advanced stealth, and a formidable multi-role weapons suite. Mahendragiri’s upcoming commissioning will not only strengthen India’s maritime security posture but also symbolize the nation’s sustained progress in indigenous defence manufacture and technology.





Based On A PTI Report







