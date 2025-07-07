Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a leading defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pentagon Rugged Systems India Limited to enhance India’s maritime defence capabilities through the joint development of indigenous anti-drone and long-range communication systems for naval platforms.





The agreement, formalised on July 5, 2025, directly addresses the growing security challenges posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in naval operations and aligns with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives to promote self-reliance in defence technology.





The collaboration will focus on two main technological areas. First, the development of advanced anti-drone systems capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralising hostile UAVs within a 30-kilometre radius.





These systems will operate across frequencies from 400 MHz to 6 GHz, using precision jamming to disable aerial threats while minimising collateral damage. The integration of these systems onto Indian naval vessels will significantly enhance real-time situational awareness and the ability to counter evolving drone threats in maritime environments.





Second, the partnership will advance secure and resilient long-range Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) communication systems, which are critical for maintaining robust and secure connectivity during naval operations, especially in complex maritime and littoral environments where traditional line-of-sight communications are often ineffective.





These NLOS systems are expected to improve operational flexibility and ensure uninterrupted, secure data transfer for the Indian Navy.





HSL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Commodore Hemant Khatri, underscored the strategic importance of the MoU, stating that it marks a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in defence technology and will foster indigenous innovation in maritime security.





Dr. Swaminathan Manikandan, Managing Director of Pentagon Rugged Systems India Limited, emphasised the mission-critical nature of the technology, noting that the solutions are specifically tailored for high-risk maritime environments.





Integration trials for both the anti-drone and NLOS communication systems are scheduled to begin in the next quarter, with deployment on frontline naval vessels expected soon after. This partnership is a concrete move towards strengthening India’s defence industrial base and enhancing the combat readiness and technological edge of its naval platforms.





Agencies



