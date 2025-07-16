



During a routine patrol near Lakhpat in Gujarat’s Kachchh district, the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a suspected Pakistani intruder along with a Pakistani boat on Tuesday.





The incident occurred along the sensitive Indo-Pak border, a region that frequently witnesses efforts at illegal crossing. According to BSF officials, fishing equipment was recovered from the seized boat, suggesting that the intruder may have used fishing as a cover for the crossing attempt.





Following the apprehension, multiple security agencies have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident, aiming to ascertain the intruder’s motive and to identify any possible links to criminal or espionage activities.





The operation is part of ongoing vigilance amid persistent infiltration attempts along this stretch of the international border, which has a history of both fishing-related crossings and more serious breaches connected to smuggling or espionage.





Security along the Gujarat border remains heightened, especially in the aftermath of previous incidents involving the apprehension of Pakistani nationals and discovery of unauthorized boats in the Kutch region. The outcome of the current investigation will be closely watched for indications of patterns or intent potentially tied to broader cross-border concerns.





Based On ANI Report







