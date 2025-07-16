

Chinese Foreign Minister and senior CPC leader Wang Yi proposed a five-point plan to guide the future development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) during the Council of Foreign Ministers' meeting held in Tianjin.

The high-level meeting, attended by key representatives including Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and foreign ministers from other SCO member states, focused on enhancing the SCO’s role amidst increasing global turbulence and transformations.





In a comprehensive statement issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi emphasised the urgent need for the SCO to adapt to a changing global landscape marked by intensifying multipolarity, deepening economic globalisation, and the emergence of the Global South.





However, he also drew attention to growing challenges such as hegemonic tendencies, rising protectionism, and proliferating regional conflicts. Against this backdrop, Wang called for heightened consensus among member states and articulated a forward-looking vision anchored in shared responsibility, unity, and mutual development.





Wang’s five-point proposal laid the foundation for the SCO’s strategic direction in the coming decade. First, he urged members “not to forget the original aspirations” and to carry forward the “Shanghai Spirit” — the ideological core of the SCO, which comprises mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diverse civilisations, and pursuit of common development. This spirit, according to Wang, is the "root and soul" of the organisation and must serve as the guiding force in enhancing its cohesion, functional efficiency, and international appeal.





Second, Wang stressed the importance of “sharing the responsibility of safety and security,” noting that the region continues to grapple with persistent threats from terrorism, separatism, and extremism — the so-called “three evil forces.”





He also referred to emerging security challenges, including cyber threats and transnational crimes, and emphasised the SCO’s collective responsibility to respond effectively. Wang expressed serious concern over the situation in the Middle East, particularly the infringements on Iran’s sovereignty, calling for solidarity in defending regional peace.





The third focal point of his plan underscored the need for mutual benefit and win-win cooperation to drive the SCO’s growth. Describing development as the “hard truth” and the key to resolving many existing issues, Wang proposed deeper engagement in areas such as economic and trade investment, infrastructure connectivity, scientific and technological innovation, green industry, and the digital economy to ensure inclusive, comprehensive development across member states.





In his fourth point, Wang highlighted the need to remain “friendly and good neighbours.” He called for the creation of a “beautiful home” through regional solidarity, emphasising that good neighbourliness forms the bedrock of sustainable peace, development, and prosperity. Strengthening people-to-people ties and cultural exchanges among member states, he suggested, would foster better mutual understanding and regional cooperation.





The final recommendation focused on “sticking to the right path and defending fairness and justice.” Here, Wang underscored the importance of supporting the United Nations and maintaining its authority and central role in global governance.





He advocated for a more equal and orderly world multi-polarisation and inclusive globalisation, calling on the SCO to stand collectively against unilateralism and self-serving protectionist practices. He insisted on promoting the common values of humanity — peace, development, equity, justice, democracy, and freedom — to shape a more just international order and reformed global governance system.





Wang Yi concluded his remarks by expressing gratitude to all SCO member states for their support during China’s rotating presidency. He voiced confidence that the upcoming Tianjin Summit, scheduled from August 31 to September 1, would be a significant success and propel the organisation into a new stage of high-quality development.





The meeting also witnessed the participation of prominent dignitaries including Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Rezhenkov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtlev, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kurubaev, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, SCO Secretary-General Yermekbayev, and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure Sharsheyev.





The foreign ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions and endorsed several resolutions preparing for the Tianjin Summit. These include the draft Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State and a draft ten-year development strategy aimed at shaping the SCO’s role in the evolving global architecture.





Wang Yi’s five-point plan has been hailed as a strategic blueprint that reconfirms China’s commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and enhancing the SCO’s ability to respond to contemporary global challenges effectively. The proposals, rooted in collaborative development, regional peace, and global fairness, set an aspirational tone for the future trajectory of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.





Based On ANI Report







