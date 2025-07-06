



The Indian Army is undertaking a transformative program to ensure that by 2027, every soldier is proficient in drone operations, marking a significant shift toward technology-driven warfare.





This initiative, led by the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) and announced by Lt Gen Devendra Sharma, is not limited to drones but also encompasses cyber warfare, artificial intelligence (AI), and electronic warfare (EW), reflecting a comprehensive modernization strategy.





A substantial investment of ₹390 crore is backing the creation of advanced training infrastructure, including the establishment of 14 specialised centres dedicated to 33 niche technologies. These centres are equipped with state-of-the-art simulation-based training facilities, R&D units, and modular frameworks designed to facilitate rapid and effective knowledge transfer.





The program is further bolstered by partnerships with domestic technology firms, such as Zuppa Geo Navigation, which contribute innovative drone and navigation systems, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative.





By the end of the 2024–25 training cycle, 18,000 soldiers have already been trained, with an additional 12,000 scheduled for 2025–26. The Army’s approach involves not only classroom instruction but also practical, scenario-based exercises—such as drone operations competitions—to sharpen real-time decision-making and tactical integration of unmanned aerial systems.





This hands-on methodology ensures that soldiers can effectively employ drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat support, mirroring lessons learned from recent global conflicts where drone warfare has proven decisive.





The initiative is part of a broader "Year of Technology Absorption" campaign, aiming for complete technological integration by 2030. The focus on young recruits, particularly Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme, is designed to cultivate a new generation of tech-savvy personnel, further enhancing the Army's operational agility and effectiveness.





The Indian Army’s ambitious program is rapidly equipping its entire force with advanced drone and digital warfare capabilities, supported by significant investment, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a clear roadmap for full absorption of these technologies within the next five years.





