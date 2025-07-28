



Despite intervention from US President Donald Trump, Cambodia and Thailand exchanged artillery fire and accusations across their disputed border on Sunday, mere hours after purportedly agreeing to pursue ceasefire talks.





The ongoing hostilities mark the most severe bout of violence between the neighbours in over a decade, with the death toll exceeding 30—including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia—and more than 200,000 people evacuated from conflict zones according to authorities.





President Trump announced late Saturday that he had spoken to both countries’ leaders, who, he stated, agreed to swiftly negotiate a ceasefire and eventually restore peace. Trump's push for ceasefire was underscored by a warning that the United States would not proceed with new trade agreements with either Cambodia or Thailand while violence persisted, as significant new tariffs on both countries’ exports to the US are scheduled to take effect in early August.









Cambodia publicly supported Trump’s call, with Prime Minister Hun Manet reiterating endorsement for an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire”. Thailand, through acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, acknowledged US concerns and echoed support in principle for a ceasefire but insisted negotiations could not proceed while Cambodian attacks on Thai civilians continued—a charge vociferously denied by Phnom Penh.





Hostilities resumed early Sunday, with both sides blaming each other for renewed artillery bombardment. Cambodia’s Defense Ministry accused Thailand of launching ground and artillery attacks, some targeting historic temple complexes along the border. Conversely, the Thai military reported that Cambodia fired on several Thai regions, including civilian areas, and was mobilizing long-range rocket launchers. Independent journalists reported hearing artillery exchanges along the border, though the sources of fire remained disputed.





The flare-up stems from a long-standing, undemarcated section of the 817 km (508-mile) border separating the two countries. Central to the conflict are ancient temples like Ta Moan Thom and the 11th-century Preah Vihear, the latter awarded to Cambodia by the International Court of Justice in 1962 but repeatedly contested since, most notably after Cambodia’s attempt to have it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008, which triggered deadly skirmishes and recurring diplomatic crises.





Repeated calls for mediation—including from Malaysia—have failed to halt the violence, with Thailand urging direct bilateral talks and insisting on Cambodian goodwill before substantive progress can be made. The United Nations Security Council has called an emergency session in response, as the region faces continued instability and humanitarian displacement.





Despite unprecedented diplomatic pressure and a looming economic penalty from the United States, ceasefire efforts have so far failed, with both countries locked in a cycle of accusation and counter-accusation, continued military engagement, and deepening humanitarian concerns along a historically volatile border.





Based On ANI Report



