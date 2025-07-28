



Leaders from Thailand and Cambodia are scheduled to hold peace talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Monday, July 28, 2025, aiming to de-escalate the intensifying border conflict that has resulted in over 30 deaths and displaced more than 200,000 civilians from both sides.





The negotiations will see Thailand’s acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai head Bangkok’s delegation, while Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet is also expected to participate. Malaysia, as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), is mediating the talks, with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim playing a key role in bringing both parties to the table.





This urgent diplomatic initiative follows several days of deadly artillery strikes and ground assaults along disputed stretches of the two countries’ 817 km shared border, particularly near historically significant sites such as the Ta Moan Thom and Preah Vihear temples.





The ancient Preah Vihear temple has long been at the center of the sovereignty dispute, and while the International Court of Justice in 1962 ruled it belonged to Cambodia, tensions reignited in 2008 when Cambodia sought UNESCO World Heritage status for the site.





The immediate cause for the latest bout of violence was a border skirmish in May that killed a Cambodian soldier, prompting both militaries to reinforce their positions and escalating into the region’s worst fighting in over a decade.





Both governments have continued to accuse each other of initiating renewed attacks and targeting civilian sites, including historic temple complexes and residential areas. The Cambodian Ministry of National Defence has specifically accused Thailand of artillery and ground attacks damaging temple sites, while the Thai military contends Cambodia has targeted homes and is mobilizing for further assaults.





US President Donald Trump has actively intervened, issuing direct calls to both leaders and warning of possible trade sanctions to pressure a ceasefire. Though his involvement initially yielded a temporary reduction in hostilities, exchanges of fire resumed shortly after, with both countries disputing responsibility for the breakdown in talks.





Furthermore, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that American officials are in Malaysia to support mediation efforts, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued calls for an immediate ceasefire and peaceful negotiation.





Monday’s talks are widely regarded as vital to preventing further escalation of a conflict that has already strained Thailand’s fragile coalition government and caused significant civilian suffering. Despite ongoing exchanges of blame, both sides have signalled, at least in principle, their willingness to seek an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire”. As the world watches, the outcome of these negotiations will prove crucial for both regional stability and the protection of vulnerable populations along the Thailand-Cambodia border