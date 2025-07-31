



India's trust in a more assertive China remains fragile despite recent diplomatic thawing and resumed political dialogue following the 2020 border conflict and the 2024 border peace agreement.





High-level visits, such as Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar's July 2025 trip to China and previous meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, have restored some communication and cooperation, including reopening of religious pilgrimages and easing visa restrictions.





However, fundamental mistrust persists in India due to several core issues.





India remains deeply concerned about China's strategic activities that affect its national security. The construction of the mega dam on the Yarlung Zangpo (Brahmaputra) River by China raises fears in India of potential water control and weaponization, as the dam affects a critical river flowing downstream into India's northeast and Bangladesh.





India has formally expressed concerns and demands transparency, though China insists the project is within its sovereignty and meant for clean energy development. Such large infrastructure projects contribute to India's ecological and existential worries about China's intentions.





Another major strain is China's "iron-clad" strategic partnership with Pakistan, India’s longstanding adversary. Despite public overtures toward peace with India, China continues deep military support to Pakistan, including supplying advanced weaponry used in recent conflicts such as Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





This dual-track policy of pursuing peace with India while strengthening Pakistan militarily fuels Indian scepticism about Beijing's true motives and regional intentions.





Additionally, China's expanding naval and maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region, manifested through port developments and research vessels in littoral states like Sri Lanka and the Maldives, heightens Indian security apprehensions about Beijing's ambitions to become a dominant maritime power. India views these "grey zone activities" as a challenge to its traditional influence and security dominance in the region.





While diplomatic relations have improved in tone and frequency—with engagements by top officials and cooperative efforts within platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation—the deep-seated trust deficit shaped by unresolved border disputes, geopolitical rivalry, and conflicting strategic interests remains largely intact.





For India, the aspirations of a balanced and peaceful bilateral relationship are hindered by China's assertiveness in border, water resource management, Pakistan support, and maritime expansion.





India’s public and strategic perception continues to regard a more assertive China with suspicion, requiring sustained Chinese diplomatic transparency and credible actions to rebuild trust beyond mere diplomatic niceties. The recent thaw is a positive development but must be seen against a backdrop of enduring structural mistrust and complex geopolitical competition





Based On Think China Report







