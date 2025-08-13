



The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan with the mediation of the World Bank, has long been regarded as a successful international agreement governing the sharing of waters from the Indus River system.





The treaty allocates the three "Western Rivers" (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) primarily to Pakistan and the three "Eastern Rivers" (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India.





India controls roughly 20% of the total water of the Indus system, while Pakistan is entitled to about 80%. The treaty also allows India limited usage of the Western Rivers for non-consumptive activities like hydroelectric power generation under specified technical regulations.





It embodies principles of cooperation, goodwill, and peaceful water sharing that have endured periods of conflict and tensions between the two countries for over six decades.





The treaty came under severe strain after recent militant attacks originating from Pakistan-based groups, notably the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025, which killed 26 people in Indian-administered Kashmir.





In response, India suspended the treaty and declared it held "in abeyance" until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops its support for cross-border terrorism. India ceased the exchange of hydrological data and inspection tours mandated under the treaty and adopted a firmer stance toward maximizing its water usage rights.





This move has allowed India greater control over the waters of the Western Rivers, significantly impacting Pakistan's vital water supply, threatening its irrigation, urban water needs, and hydroelectric projects downstream.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif responded with a stern warning that no attempt by India to block or reduce water flow into Pakistan would be tolerated.





He emphatically stated that India "can't snatch even a single drop of water" meant for Pakistan and warned of a decisive, possibly military, response should India interfere with the treaty’s water flow obligations.





Pakistan views any disruption of water as a violation of the IWT and a serious escalation tantamount to an act of war. The Pakistani leadership has repeatedly emphasized that water is a lifeline for their economy and people, and no compromise will be made on their rights under the treaty and international law.





The Indus Waters Treaty has been one of the few cooperative frameworks that survived despite wars and ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.





However, the current suspension reflects a new low in bilateral relations, with water now heavily politicized alongside security concerns. India's stance links water sharing directly with counter-terrorism measures, indicating that the treaty's future depends heavily on broader political and security developments.





Pakistan's warnings stress the critical importance of water security and the possible severe consequences of treaty violations, highlighting water as a vital national security issue.





The situation today represents a complex confluence of water rights, security threats, and international diplomacy. The Indus Waters Treaty originally was designed to ensure equitable water sharing and peaceful cooperation across the Indus basin but is now deeply embroiled in the larger geopolitical conflict between India and Pakistan.





Both nations' rhetoric underscores the high stakes involved, with Pakistan promising firm resistance against any water restrictions and India linking water access to Pakistan's anti-terror commitments.





The coming period is crucial for the continuation or potential revision of this landmark treaty under increasingly tense conditions.





Based On ANI Report







