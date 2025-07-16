



Former Indian diplomat KB Fabian has sharply criticised NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for his recent warnings of possible secondary sanctions on countries such as India, China, and Brazil over their continued trade ties with Russia.





Fabian described Rutte’s remarks as “talking through his hat,” asserting that neither Rutte personally nor his office has any authority to impose such sanctions. Fabian stated, "No, neither personally nor his office can do that," labelling the comments as out of turn and emphasising their lack of legal or institutional foundation.





Rutte's warning—made alongside US senators in Washington—urged India, China, and Brazil to reconsider their economic relations with Moscow or risk facing “100 per cent secondary sanctions” in the event Russia does not move toward peace talks on the Ukraine conflict.





In his message, Rutte specifically called on the leaders of these nations to “make the phone call to Vladimir Putin” and pressure him for serious engagement in peace negotiations, otherwise risking severe economic consequences.





Fabian also drew attention to the legal limitations of NATO, underlining that the alliance itself has no mandate or powers to unilaterally impose trade sanctions against non-member countries. He argued that only the US President could initiate such measures and even questioned the legitimacy and logic behind President Trump’s recent approach.





According to Fabian, Trump has ignored the necessary permissions or authorisations, stating he could act on his own. Fabian criticised Trump for offering a 50-day grace period for Russia to enter into peace talks, suggesting that this effectively gives Russia more time to escalate the conflict, with the US President appearing indifferent to further casualties.





Further criticising the US stance, Fabian denounced what he described as a self-serving narrative around a potential Nobel Peace Prize for Trump. Instead, he argued that recognition should go to journalists covering conflicts such as Gaza or humanitarian NGOs operating under dangerous conditions.





The broader context of Rutte’s comments includes pressure not only from the NATO side but also from the US government.





President Trump has threatened severe tariffs—up to 100%—on buyers of Russian exports if no peace deal is reached within 50 days, and US lawmakers are pushing for the passage of the “Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025,” which aims to impose penalties and tariffs as high as 500% on any nation economically assisting Russia.





This development represents a coordinated transatlantic push to isolate Russia and discourage its trading partners, especially major energy buyers like India.





Fabian’s remarks therefore highlight both the limited formal powers of NATO in this realm and the complex diplomatic tensions as the West seeks to pressure global powers still maintaining commerce with Moscow. His intervention underscores concerns in India and elsewhere about the legality, appropriateness, and strategic wisdom of escalating sanctions rhetoric on the international stage.





Based On ANI Report







