



The Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab's Amritsar district successfully neutralised six Pakistani drones over a span of 24 hours, intercepting significant contraband including over one kilogram of heroin, pistols, and magazines.





On a recent Wednesday night near the village of Modhe in Amritsar, the BSF used technical countermeasures to neutralise five drones. From these drones, they recovered four packets containing three pistols, three magazines, and 1.070 kilograms of heroin. In a separate early Thursday incident near Attari village, one more drone was intercepted, yielding two magazines.





Additionally, in Tarn Taran district’s Dal village, the BSF recovered parts of a pistol and a magazine from a paddy field during another operation.





These actions are part of ongoing efforts by the BSF to curb the influx of narcotics and weapons smuggled across the India-Pakistan border via unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The intercepted drones were reported to be China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic models, a type commonly used by smugglers.





In related prior operations in the region, BSF has neutralised multiple drone incursions carrying heroin and arms, highlighting a persistent challenge of narco-terrorism and arms smuggling using aerial routes. The recovered drugs and weapons have been handed over to local law enforcement agencies for further investigation and prosecution.





This series of operations underscores the synergy between advanced technical counter-drone technology and alertness of BSF personnel in securing the border and preventing narco-smuggling attempts through aerial means.





Based On A PTI Report



