



Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has significantly advanced India's maritime innovation ecosystem through its USHUS initiative, launching a ₹50 crore dedicated fund to support cutting-edge maritime start-ups.





The initiative is designed to foster deep-tech development in areas extending beyond traditional shipbuilding and repair, encompassing naval unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), underwater navigation, diver communication systems, port automation, and rotary stabilising systems.





At the recent Ushus Sangamam exhibition in Kochi, Kerala—hosted by CSL’s Dolphin Club in partnership with IIT-Madras and IIM-Kozhikode—innovations incubated under USHUS were showcased to a broad audience including defence agencies such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Several demonstrated technologies are currently being evaluated for integration into ongoing DRDO projects, highlighting the strategic defence relevance of these advancements.





Under the USHUS program, start-ups receive structured financial and mentorship support: seed grants up to ₹50 lakh for product development, ₹1 crore for pilot testing, and additional investment upon successful validation. To date, CSL has invested ₹6.9 crore in 16 maritime start-ups, creating over 70 skilled jobs and marking a significant push towards nurturing a sustainable start-up ecosystem in Kochi.





The start-up engagement program provides incubation, mentorship, and training, with IIT Madras and IIM Kozhikode as key partners. Eligibility criteria require start-ups to have technology-driven products or services with viable market fit in maritime sectors, with a minimum of 51% Indian promoter shareholding.





This initiative aligns well with India’s larger maritime development visions such as Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, targeting technological transformation across ports, inland waterways, and shipping.





It also reflects CSL's evolving role beyond shipbuilding into advanced defence, automation, and sustainable maritime solutions, supported by its Strategic & Advanced Solutions (C-SAS) division actively engaged in development projects including autonomous underwater and surface vessels, hydrogen fuel cell technologies, and digital port infrastructure.





The USHUS program thus acts as a crucial platform integrating government, academia, industry, and start-ups to catalyse innovation in defence, navigation, and port operations, thereby fortifying India’s maritime capabilities for future challenges.





Agencies







