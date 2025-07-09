



Major General Humaid Mohammed Abdullah Alremeithi, Commander of the United Arab Emirates Naval Forces, undertook an official visit to India from July 7 to 9, 2025, marking a significant development in India-UAE defence relations. The visit was centered on strengthening maritime cooperation, enhancing naval engagements, and deepening overall bilateral ties between the two countries.





During his stay in New Delhi, Maj Gen Alremeithi held high-level discussions and operational interactions with India’s top military leadership. He met with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, focusing on structured training engagements, joint maritime initiatives, and expanding operational synergy between the two navies.





The talks highlighted a shared commitment to maintaining peace and security in the strategically vital Indian Ocean Region, reflecting the growing convergence of strategic interests between India and the UAE.





The visit commenced with Maj Gen Alremeithi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, paying tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. This solemn ceremony was followed by a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block, underscoring the importance India attaches to its defence partnership with the UAE.





The bilateral meetings addressed a range of issues, including:





Enhancing naval engagements through joint exercises and port calls Structured training exchanges to build capacity and interoperability Information-sharing mechanisms for maritime security and counter-piracy operations Upholding a rules-based order in the Indian Ocean Region





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence cooperation, with the UAE seeking to diversify its defence partnerships and India positioning itself as a net security provider in the region. The visit aligns with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision, aiming to ensure regional stability and maritime goodwill.





This visit is widely regarded as a key milestone in India-UAE naval relations, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration and contributing to the evolving security architecture of the Indian Ocean Region.





Based On ANI Report





