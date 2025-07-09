Missile tests to be conducted from Chandipur and Kalam Island





The Odisha government has imposed a two-day fishing ban on July 17 and 18, 2025, in anticipation of missile tests scheduled by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore district and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Bhadrak district.





This temporary restriction applies to the coastal districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur, all of which have significant marine fishing communities and border the Bay of Bengal.





The ban is a preventive safety measure to protect fishermen and fishing vessels from potential hazards associated with missile launches, such as falling debris or misdirected projectiles.





The Fisheries Department has initiated an extensive awareness campaign, utilizing loudspeaker announcements in coastal villages to inform marine fishermen of the risks and instructing them to return to jetties and harbours by July 16.





Surveillance teams and field staff have been deployed at key locations to monitor compliance, and strict action has been warned against any unauthorised fishing activity during the restricted period.





This restriction comes at a challenging time for the fishing community, which has only recently emerged from a two-month nationwide breeding season ban (April 15 to June 14) and has also faced disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in June and July.





Fishermen have expressed concerns about the financial impact of this additional two-day ban during the peak fishing season, urging the government to consider compensation for lost income.





Missile testing off the Odisha coast is a regular feature of DRDO’s strategic schedule, and such temporary bans are routinely enforced to ensure civilian safety. The authorities emphasize that these measures are essential for national security and the well-being of coastal populations, but they also acknowledge the recurring economic hardships faced by the fishing community as a result of these necessary precautions.





Agencies







