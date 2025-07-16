



The Congress party is set to launch a comprehensive offensive against the Modi government in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, focusing on several high-profile issues that they argue reflect failures in governance and democratic accountability.





At a high-level Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders, the party finalized its strategy to hold the government accountable on multiple fronts.





A central theme of Congress's attack will be the recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, publicly questioned the government's effectiveness in tracking down those responsible, highlighting what Congress describes as "security lapses and administrative negligence.”





The party accuses the Centre of failing to provide answers on the progress of investigations and suggests the attackers have “vanished without a trace,” raising major concerns over national security.





A second major issue is US President Donald Trump's assertion of having mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during a period of heightened tension. Congress leaders are demanding clarity after Trump’s repeated public claims, pointing out that the government has neither confirmed nor denied such mediation.





According to Congress, this "silence" from the government only increases public suspicion, with Tiwari emphasizing that the ruling party must offer clear answers in Parliament. Congress spokespersons have further called for Prime Minister Modi to publicly refute Trump’s statements and criticized diplomatic gestures towards Pakistani military figures closely associated with the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.





Electoral integrity is another key focus, with the party alleging manipulation of the electoral process in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. Congress believes recent developments undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and plans to challenge what it sees as the questionable role and conduct of the Election Commission, particularly ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. They assert that these patterns threaten the foundational integrity of the electoral system.





The Congress will also address rising crimes against women and Scheduled Castes, especially in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, showcasing a broader focus on law and order under the BJP-led government. Additionally, the party intends to push for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, criticizing the government's inaction despite longstanding promises.





To ensure a cohesive approach, Congress has announced that the INDIA bloc partners will convene before the Monsoon Session to unify their floor strategies and coordinate interventions on these issues in both houses of Parliament.





Internally, Congress has issued a gag order to ensure all party leaders speak in unison, strictly adhering to official resolutions on sensitive topics like the Pahalgam attack, to avoid controversy and maintain party discipline.





The Congress’s parliamentary strategy will involve sustained questioning on failures in national security, government transparency regarding foreign diplomatic engagements, the integrity of both the electoral process and constitutional institutions, protection of vulnerable communities, and statehood for Jammu & Kashmir. Through this multi-pronged offensive, the party aims to position itself as the principal challenger to the ruling government and demand accountability on key national concerns.





Based On IANS Report







