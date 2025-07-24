



During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom in July 2025, the Dawoodi Bohra community in the UK extended a notably warm welcome, publicly recognizing and praising Modi’s longstanding association with their community and his global leadership.





Community members expressed deep pride in the positive relationship that PM Modi has maintained with the Dawoodi Bohras over the years, describing him as a “friend of our community for many years.” They conveyed excitement at the opportunity to meet him personally and emphasized their hope for future visits by Modi to their mosque in the UK.





This welcome was echoed by the broader Indian diaspora in the UK, with many expressing admiration for Modi’s contributions to India’s development and international stature. Statements from diaspora members underscored their enthusiasm, calling Modi a transformative leader who elevated India’s profile globally and helped drive the country’s progress.





The visit’s significance was not only cultural and emotional but also diplomatic. PM Modi arrived in London as part of a two-nation tour, with the primary focus in the UK on advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.





Discussions between Modi and his British counterpart, Keir Starmer, centred on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly the anticipated signing of a Free Trade Agreement. This agreement aims to eliminate or reduce tariffs between the two countries, making Indian and British products more competitive and pushing bilateral trade towards the ambitious target of USD 120 billion by 2030.





Additional highlights of Modi’s visit included planned high-level meetings with both Prime Minister Starmer and King Charles III, as well as community engagements with members of the Indian diaspora.





Modi’s visit to the UK marks his fourth as Prime Minister, underscoring the regularity of dialogue and the strategic importance both countries place on their relationship, which was elevated to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021.





Following the UK, Modi’s itinerary includes a state visit to the Maldives, indicating the broader diplomatic context of his travels.





PM Modi’s 2025 UK visit was met with enthusiastic reception from the Dawoodi Bohra community and the wider Indian diaspora, highlighting both personal bonds and the evolving strategic partnership between India and the UK. The support from these communities acts as a testament to the deep-rooted and multifaceted ties shared by the two nations.





Based On ANI Report







