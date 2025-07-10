



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Namibia marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries, being the first such visit by an Indian Prime Minister in 27 years. The high-level delegation talks covered a comprehensive range of issues, with a pronounced focus on critical minerals and expanding cooperation across key sectors.





A central theme of the discussions was the exploration of opportunities in the critical mineral sector. Namibia, endowed with substantial deposits of uranium, copper, cobalt, lithium, graphite, and rare earth elements, emerged as a strategic partner for India’s growing industrial and technological needs. Both sides deliberated on a proposed Critical Mineral Partnership Agreement, aiming to secure supply chains and foster investments in mining and processing. This partnership is expected to bolster India’s access to essential minerals required for its energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.





The bilateral trade relationship has seen an upward trajectory, with current trade volumes around $600 million—marginally in India’s favour. Indian investments in Namibia have reached approximately $800 million, underlining the economic interdependence. The talks emphasised expanding cooperation in natural resources, particularly in sectors such as diamonds and other critical minerals, which are vital for India's industry.





Defence cooperation was another focal point, with Namibia expressing interest in procuring defence equipment from India. India extended a line of credit specifically for defense procurement, in addition to existing civil credit lines. This move is expected to deepen strategic ties and enhance Namibia’s defence capabilities.





Health sector collaboration featured prominently, with discussions on introducing India’s Janaushadhi scheme in Namibia, facilitating direct sourcing of medicines, and strengthening pharmaceutical ties. In agriculture, India offered support through equipment and machinery, aiming to boost Namibia’s food security by leveraging its vast agricultural land.





Capacity building remains a cornerstone of bilateral engagement, with the ITEC scholarship program being extensively utilised by Namibian experts in both defence and civilian sectors. Both countries agreed to expand these opportunities, enhancing skill development and institutional linkages.





A landmark development from the visit was the agreement between the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Namibian Central Bank for the deployment of India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in Namibia. This makes Namibia the first country globally to adopt UPI for real-time payments, opening new avenues for digital cooperation and financial inclusion.





New Agreements And Multilateral Cooperation





Several Memoranda of Understanding were signed, including:





Establishment of an Entrepreneurship Centre in Namibia. Cooperation in the health sector. Namibia joining the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). Namibia’s entry into the Global Biofuel Alliance.





These agreements reflect the shared commitment to sustainable development, disaster resilience, and clean energy alternatives. The focus on early warning systems and climate change adaptation underscores the vulnerability of Global South nations and the need for robust cooperation.





Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms, with Namibia expressing solidarity with India following recent attacks. Discussions also touched upon the reform of multilateral institutions, highlighting the importance of strengthening multilateralism and South-South cooperation to address common challenges faced by developing countries.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred Namibia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis. This recognition, the 27th such award for PM Modi and the fourth in his ongoing tour, symbolises the deepening friendship and mutual respect between India and Namibia.





The delegation-level talks during PM Modi’s visit have set the stage for a new era of India-Namibia relations. With agreements spanning critical minerals, defense, health, agriculture, digital infrastructure, and multilateral cooperation, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to partnership, development, and global solidarity. The outcomes of this visit are poised to deliver tangible benefits for both countries and reinforce their roles as key partners in the Global South.





Based On ANI Report







