



India and Namibia have taken a significant step forward in their bilateral relationship with India offering a dedicated Line of Credit (LOC) to Namibia, aimed at facilitating the purchase of defence equipment from India.





This development was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Namibia, where High Commissioner Rahul Shrivastava highlighted Namibia’s keen interest in procuring Indian defence assets. The LOC underscores India’s commitment to supporting Namibia’s security needs and deepening strategic ties between the two nations.





Another major highlight of the visit was Namibia’s assurance to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), an initiative spearheaded by India to promote the conservation of big cats globally. The IBCA, launched in April 2023 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s Project Tiger, seeks to foster international cooperation and resource mobilisation for the protection of big cats such as lions, tigers, leopards, snow leopards, jaguars, pumas, and cheetahs.





Namibia’s ratification of the IBCA framework agreement marks a new chapter in global wildlife conservation efforts and strengthens the partnership between the two countries in environmental stewardship.





A testament to the trust and collaboration between India and Namibia is the successful translocation of eight cheetahs from Namibia to India’s Kuno National Park in 2022. This historic event marked the world’s first intercontinental transfer of a major carnivore species, setting a precedent for future conservation initiatives.





Healthcare has emerged as another vital area of cooperation. Responding to Namibia’s request for assistance in combating malaria, India has pledged to supply malaria medicines and diagnostic kits to Namibia. This support reflects the humanitarian dimension of the bilateral relationship and India’s readiness to assist Namibia in addressing pressing public health challenges.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi was conferred Namibia’s highest civilian award, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. In his acceptance remarks, Prime Minister Modi dedicated the honour to the people of both countries, emphasising the enduring and “unbreakable friendship” rooted in shared struggles, cooperation, and mutual trust. He underscored that the relationship between India and Namibia is nurtured by democratic values and the shared aspiration for a brighter future.





Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Namibia’s founding father and first President, Sam Nujoma, at the Heroes Acre memorial, further cementing the historical bonds between the two nations.





The visit featured formal talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Nandi-Ndaitwah at the State House in Windhoek, where both leaders discussed avenues for deepening bilateral cooperation. The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial and traditional welcome upon arrival, reflecting the warmth and respect between the two countries.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Namibia was the concluding leg of his five-nation tour, which included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, and Brazil. Prior to arriving in Namibia, he participated in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro and held bilateral discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





The recent developments in India-Namibia relations—marked by enhanced defence cooperation, joint conservation efforts, healthcare assistance, and high-level diplomatic engagements—demonstrate the growing strategic and people-centric partnership between the two nations. The foundation of this relationship, built on shared history and mutual respect, continues to be strengthened through collaborative initiatives and visionary leadership.





