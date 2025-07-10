



India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, has recently underscored the nation's strategic initiatives aimed at bolstering its logistics infrastructure and cultivating a more favourable business environment, both critical to supporting India's broader development objectives.





Speaking at the India Maritime Investment Meet in London, Doraiswami highlighted the government's commitment to developing new infrastructure that prioritises the efficient movement of goods from ports and within the country.





He emphasised that India's approach to logistics improvement extends beyond mere capital investment; it necessitates a robust policy framework that actively involves state governments and local municipalities. This collaborative approach is designed to simplify business regulations and streamline processes, thereby enhancing the overall ease of doing business in India.





Doraiswami also pointed to the significant progress made over the past eight years, with the government intensifying its focus on improving the business climate, particularly through advancements in logistics.





He noted that India has historically recognised the importance of its external environment for achieving development goals, but recent years have seen a more deliberate effort to translate this recognition into concrete policy measures. This includes leveraging both foreign policy and foreign economic policy to externalise development opportunities and foster international partnerships.





A major milestone in this context is the finalisation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom on May 6, 2025, following three years of negotiations. According to a report by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the FTA is expected to significantly boost Indian exports, particularly in sectors such as textiles and apparel that face challenges in other markets like the United States.





The agreement is also projected to facilitate greater mobility for Indian workers in the UK, which, in turn, will support the Indian economy through increased remittances and domestic spending. In 2024 alone, remittances from Indian workers abroad amounted to approximately USD 130 billion, accounting for 3.3 percent of India's GDP.





Furthermore, the FTA aims to double the trade in goods and services between India and the UK by 2030, up from USD 56.7 billion in 2024. This comprehensive approach, combining infrastructure development, regulatory reforms, and international trade agreements, positions India to achieve sustained economic growth and greater integration into the global economy.





Based On ANI Report







