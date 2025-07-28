



Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, firmly rejected Western criticism of India’s oil imports from Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Speaking to Times Radio, he highlighted the double standards of Western countries, noting that many European nations continue to buy rare earth minerals and other energy products from Russia or related sources while expecting India to stop its purchases.





He emphasised that India, as the world's third-largest consumer of energy and heavily dependent on imports (over 80%), cannot "switch off its economy" in response to geopolitical pressures.





Doraiswami explained that India’s "energy relationship" with Russia developed after India was largely displaced from traditional energy markets, resulting in higher energy costs. The discounted Russian oil, available due to Western sanctions on Moscow, has helped India manage inflation and reduce fuel subsidies.





He pointed out that India had to source oil from Russia as alternatives became less accessible while reminding the West that their own relationships with problematic countries create difficulties for India, questioning demands for a "test of loyalty."





Regarding India’s historic ties with Russia, Doraiswami mentioned a long-standing security relationship going back to a time when some Western allies wouldn’t supply India weapons but sold them to neighbouring countries that used those weapons against India.





On the broader Russia-Ukraine conflict, he reiterated India’s consistent call for peace, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated emphasis that "this isn’t an era of war" communicated to both Russia’s President Putin and Ukraine’s President Zelensky.





India’s stance reflects concerns over energy security and economic sovereignty amid international sanctions and threats of secondary tariffs by the US and NATO on countries importing Russian oil. India argues the sanctions are unfair given the ongoing purchases of Russian energy by many Western allies and seeks exemptions or waivers while continuing to diversify its energy sources and build strategic reserves.





Based On A NDTV Report







