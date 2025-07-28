



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the Lok Sabha on July 28, 2025, delivered a forceful critique of the Opposition for its line of questioning regarding India’s military retaliation—Operation Sindoor—after the Pahalgam terror attack. Singh emphasised that, while the Opposition repeatedly sought details about Indian losses (including aircraft shot down) during the operation, they failed to ask more relevant questions such as how many Pakistani aircraft were downed or whether the primary objectives of eliminating terror masterminds were achieved.





He categorically stated that “none of our soldiers were harmed” during the operation and confirmed the successful neutralization of the masterminds behind the devastating Pahalgam attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, including a Nepali national.





Singh elucidated Operation Sindoor’s objective: it was not intended to seize territory or cross international borders, but to destroy terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), delivering justice to the victims’ families.





The operation, launched overnight on May 6–7, 2025, involved precise strikes at nine terror infrastructure targets. According to Indian government estimates, the operation killed over 100 terrorists, their trainers, and aides, primarily from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, all with known links to the Pakistan Army and ISI. Notably, no civilian or Pakistani military infrastructure was targeted, reflecting a calibrated and restrained strategy.





Singh also outlined that India’s military response demonstrated national resolve, with air, land, and sea forces acting in coordination. He described the destruction of multiple Pakistani targets: six Pakistani jets, 10 UAVs, and a C-130 transport aircraft were reportedly brought down by Indian forces. Singh credited the robust Indian air defense systems, including the S-400 and Akash Missile System, for foiling subsequent Pakistani missile and drone attacks against Indian military sites on May 10. Despite escalation, no important Indian assets were reported damaged, and Indian casualties were avoided.





Much of the Opposition’s questioning, particularly from Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi, focused on alleged lapses and the supposed advance warnings to Pakistan, with Gandhi referencing remarks by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





However, the government and the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed these as misrepresentations, clarifying that notification to Pakistan was given after commencement, not prior, and reiterating that national security objectives dictated operational decisions.





Operation Sindoor ceased following a request from the Pakistani military for talks, with a formal halt agreed after meetings between Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 12, 2025. Singh stressed in Parliament that the operation was stopped only after all political and military objectives were accomplished, insisting there was no external or foreign pressure behind the halt.





He warned that India remains prepared for even more decisive action if provoked again, declaring the operation as a testament to India’s tri-services capability and commitment to counterterrorism.





Rajnath Singh portrayed Operation Sindoor as a meticulously planned and executed counterterror operation, a “shining example” of coordinated military power in response to cross-border terrorism.





He rebuked the Opposition for what he described as misplaced queries, maintaining that the operation’s goals—elimination of terror leadership and deterrence of further attacks—were completely met, without loss to Indian lives or significant assets.





Agencies







