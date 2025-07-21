



India’s External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar extended heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Belgium on their National Day. In a post addressed to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, EAM Jaishankar expressed confidence in the enduring and multifaceted partnership between the two nations and reiterated India’s commitment to further deepening bilateral ties in the coming years.





Earlier this year, EAM Jaishankar visited Brussels for a series of high-level meetings aimed at enhancing India’s collaboration with Belgium. During his discussions with Deputy PM Maxime Prevot, Jaishankar highlighted Belgium’s steadfast support in combatting terrorism and welcomed the ongoing solidarity between the two countries.





The visit underscored the strong and expanding momentum in India-EU relations, with a particular emphasis on exploring new opportunities for cooperation in areas such as clean energy, mobility, and pharmaceuticals.





Both leaders engaged in comprehensive talks covering a wide spectrum of sectors including trade, investment, technology, defence, security, and healthcare. The dialogue reflected a shared vision to build on the already robust engagement between India and Belgium, leveraging mutual strengths to promote sustainable growth and innovation.





Notably, Jaishankar’s trip followed an economic mission to India led by Princess Astrid of Belgium three months prior. Princess Astrid’s 300-member delegation met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and EAM Jaishankar, focusing on key domains such as labour migration, pharmaceuticals, defense, the diamond industry, space exploration, and green energy transitions. This high-level exchange highlighted the breadth and depth of India-Belgium collaboration.





The Ministry of External Affairs affirmed that the relationship between India and Belgium is characterized by warm and friendly ties, underpinned by a strong economic partnership. Today, bilateral cooperation spans a multitude of fields, including trade, green technology, pharmaceuticals, diamonds, and reinforced people-to-people linkages. Both sides reiterated their resolve to continue nurturing this dynamic partnership for mutual benefit and global good.





Based On ANI Report







