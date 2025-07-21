



A British F-35B Lightning-II fighter jet, part of the UK Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, is preparing to depart Kerala after being grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for more than five weeks.





The incident began on June 14, 2025, when the jet experienced a hydraulic system failure and was diverted to the airport as an emergency recovery airfield. Adverse weather in the Indian Ocean prevented the jet from landing back on its aircraft carrier, necessitating the emergency landing in Kerala.





Following the landing, the jet developed further technical issues while on the ground, which rendered it unable to return to service immediately. Multiple repair attempts were made: initially by the British crew from the carrier, and subsequently by a dedicated technical team comprising engineers from the UK Royal Navy, the Royal Air Force, and Lockheed Martin, the jet’s manufacturer.





The second, larger team—consisting of experts from both the US and the UK—finally managed to resolve the hydraulic problem and restore the aircraft to airworthy condition.





While under repair, the F-35B was first parked on the airport tarmac, exposed to Kerala’s monsoon rains, before being shifted to the Air India hangar for maintenance under strict security and confidentiality. The Central Industrial Security Force monitored the aircraft closely during its stay, and access around the maintenance area was highly restricted.





The high-profile grounding drew widespread attention on social media. Images of the lone, rain-soaked stealth jet turned into a viral phenomenon, with the Kerala Tourism Department and several local organizations joining in with humorous posts. One viral message from Kerala Tourism quipped, “Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave,” tagging the stranded jet in a light-hearted marketing campaign.





Operationally, the F-35B is the UK’s premier fifth-generation fighter, renowned for its short take-off and vertical landing capabilities. The aircraft, valued at over $110 million, is a centrepiece of modern stealth technology and is often deployed on missions demanding both versatility and advanced combat performance.





With repairs complete and final technical clearance from UK authorities received, the jet has been moved from the hangar back to Bay 4 on the tarmac, where preparations are underway for a trial sortie ahead of its expected departure on July 22.





The next destination remains unconfirmed; it is unclear if the aircraft will re-join HMS Prince of Wales at sea or return directly to the United Kingdom. The British maintenance and engineering team is also set to return home separately in a special flight.





During its 37-day stay, the airport reportedly accrued considerable parking and service charges, reflecting the logistical complexities of hosting such a high-value and highly classified asset. The episode has underscored not just the operational challenges tied to cutting-edge military technology but also the good-humoured spirit with which Kerala’s institutions and the public engaged a rare international military visitor.





Based On ANI Report







