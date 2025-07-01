



Residents of Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), are enduring severe disruptions in both electricity supply and internet connectivity, which have deeply affected daily routines, businesses, and essential services.





Persistent low voltage has become a critical issue, with locals reporting frequent damage to electrical appliances, especially as temperatures continue to rise. Despite limited interventions by local officials, the core problems with the power supply remain unresolved, leaving many households and businesses vulnerable to outages and equipment failures.





The situation is further aggravated by unreliable and expensive internet services. Students, traders, journalists, and members of civil society have expressed mounting frustration over poor connectivity and soaring internet costs.





The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has faced widespread criticism for imposing heavy taxes and raising internet package rates, making digital access increasingly unaffordable for the general population. These challenges have disrupted education, commerce, and access to information, compounding the sense of isolation and hardship.





Civil society groups, particularly the Awami Action Committee, have taken a leading role in voicing public grievances. They are demanding urgent government action to stabilize electricity and improve internet infrastructure, as well as a rollback of excessive taxes that burden residents. The committee has pledged to organize broader public demonstrations and maintain pressure on authorities until lasting solutions are implemented.





The ongoing crises in Muzaffarabad reflect broader systemic issues in PoJK, where economic strain, rising utility costs, and a lack of responsive governance have fuelled widespread discontent and protests in recent months.





The breakdown of basic services underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to address the region’s growing infrastructural and economic challenges.





Based On ANI Report







